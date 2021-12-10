The Cody Broncs boys basketball team opened the season with a 75-49 loss to Scottsbluff on Thursday in Gillette.
Kam Niemann paced the Broncs with 14 points. Eli Johnston added 11 points off the bench for Cody.
The Broncs will look for their first win of the season in Gillette on Friday against St. Thomas More of Rapid City.
