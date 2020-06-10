Cody people are invited to participate in two public hearings on Tuesday at City Hall – one addressing how the city plans to spend taxpayer funds over the next 12 months and the other addressing plans to spend excess specific purpose tax funds.
The Cody City Council has approved the city’s fiscal year 2020-21 budget on two of three ordinance readings. Any interested person may speak to the council about the proposed budget during Tuesday’s regular council meeting at 7 p.m. Council members will take a final vote after public comment.
A proposed budget summary is published in the June 9 Enterprise public notices section or is available at the City of Cody website.
Overall, the city is predicting $36.38 million in expenses and $31.68 million in revenue during the coming year. The totals include the four enterprise funds of water, sewer, electric and solid waste, which are managed like a business with revenue from user fees covering expenses.
Cody’s general fund account largely pays for such services as parks, recreation, facilities, streets, law enforcement, community development and administrative services at City Hall. The proposed general fund budget is $9.29 million. Total estimated revenue is $8.78 million.
The budget reflects 17% in cuts. To make up for a projected shortfall in revenue, the city will need to draw from savings. The council is also re-evaluating fees it charges for services and expects to reduce services.
To address an expectation of a continued decline in revenue, the city council recently passed a resolution supporting putting an initiative on the 2020 general election ballot asking voters to approve a fifth-penny optional sales and use tax for general operations. If approved, the extra 1-cent general purpose tax would be in effect for four years.
The FY 20-21 proposed budget does not include cost of living or merit pay for city employees. At a work session Tuesday, council members discussed whether to use reserves or make further cuts in service to enable employee salary increases.
For example, a 2% cost of living increase for six months adds $38,000 to the general fund and another $20,000 to city enterprise funds. Merit pay is based on an employee’s evaluation. It awards 2.5% per step with 14 possible steps.
City administrator Barry Cook estimated 90-95% of employees with a good performance recommendation would receive a step (when in the budget).
Saying he supports some type of financial support for employees, Cook advised caution.
“Going into the year, we’re kind of shooting in the dark,” he said.
Plus, he cautioned against adding raises to the budget in a year when the city and Park County are asking people to support an extra penny sales tax.
Councilman Jerry Fritz favored holding off any salary decisions until January when new council members can take part in the decision-making.
By then, the city expects to know more about sales tax revenue.
“I’d like to help,” Fritz said. “But the reality is we don’t know. We need to wait and see. Everything’s so uncertain now.”
Diane Ballard, councilwoman, said she’d like to make salaries a priority come January.
Councilwoman Heidi Rasmussen said she worries about losing staff to private industry.
“I don’t want to send the message staff is not valuable,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.