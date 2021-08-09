We believe Buffalo Bill State Park administrators made a mistake in an effort to use up leftover CARES Act money.
The park’s attempt to provide 40 additional temporary RV campsites on the Bartlett Lane area on the South Fork side of the Buffalo Bill Reservoir was halted recently when residents of the area protested.
There is no question additional campsites are necessary to accommodate the influx of campers, but we believe state park officials in their rush to spend the CARES Act money jumped the gun without studying the impacts their decision would have and without explaining to area residents what the park was planning.
Most egregiously, they didn’t let the public know what they were doing.
Brooks Jordan, Big Horn district manager for Wyoming State Parks, said the proposed area is ideal for RV camping and is easily accessible.
However, Jordan said state park officials had always intended to have public hearings before making the sites permanent.
Dave Glenn, deputy director of Wyoming State Parks, said the department had not done a good enough job informing the public that the sites were temporary.
The Buffalo Bill State Park is almost entirely booked for the entire season even though the park recently doubled its capacity on the North Fork side.
And with visitation to Yellowstone Park surging, additional RV sites are necessary and following the park’s protocol would have prevented the ensuing situation.
Construction of the temporary Bartlett Lane campsites and the resulting blowback most likely were a case of “here is a chunk of money just sitting there and needing to be spent and there is a need for more sites, let’s rush into this without taking the steps we know we need.”
We’re thankful this got sorted out. At least for the time being.
