To the editor:
Many candidates are running on the popular notion of “no new taxes.”
No one wants taxes raised. But electing the “no new taxes” candidates will set the State of Wyoming on a path to failure. Several candidates say they are “optimistic” or “hopeful” that Wyoming’s economy will turn around and we won’t need to address revenue. Data shows this is extremely unlikely.
Wyoming’s tax structure places two-thirds of our total budget needs on mineral extraction. U.S. use of coal has dropped nearly 30% in the last 12 years and expected to drop another 20-30% in the next decade. Our nation’s reliance on oil will continue to decrease. Mineral tax revenue will not be there in the future which must be remedied this next Legislative cycle.
In Wyoming the average household pays in $3,200 in tax but receives $27,000 in services. If you look at national trends, it isn’t services that are out of whack – it is that we pay in far less than average as individuals. And the Rainy Day Fund will be depleted this next biennium. It will not solve the issue.
If we want to preserve our Wyoming way of life for our children, then we have to maintain what we have. If we allow our economy, culture and infrastructure to crumble for lack of funding, we will pass the point of no return, damaging the positive aspects of our state to the point that we will never recover.
We need to elect those who understand what we are up against, willing to admit it and ready to do the dirty work. Veteran candidates Dave Northrup and Sandy Newsome understand the problem and are ready to take it on. Other candidates commit “hope.” I will take action over hope any day.
(s) dusty spomer
Powell
