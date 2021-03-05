Park County Public Health Nurse Manager Bill Crampton said the best way to get in line for a vaccine is simply to watch the public health website, parkcounty.us/CoronaVirus.html. New clinic dates for phases 1a, 1b and 1c are being added frequently as vaccine shipments are received. The public health website has a guide to help you determine which category you fall into.
Vaccines are free, voluntary and safe according to the Wyoming Department of Public Health.
Veterans in the area can also book vaccination appointments through the Cody VA clinic. Simply call the clinic to have your name put on a list of those interested in getting the vaccine. As it is with other vaccination providers in the country, the VA is using priority lists, starting with those veterans age 65 and older and those with medical conditions that make them at a higher risk of severe cases of COVID-19.
For more information, call the COVID Hotline at (307) 527-1870 or Park County Public Health at (307) 527-8570, but note that staff members are busy and may not be able to answer immediately.
The Wyoming Department of Health can also answer some questions and be reached at 1-800-438-5795.
The Cody Walmart is also offering vaccines. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine for more information.
