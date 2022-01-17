While cases of COVID have continued to rise once again in Park County, the number of hospitalizations and deaths has continued to fall.
There were 114 active lab-confirmed and probable cases of COVID in the county as of Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
“As expected, Wyoming has seen a sharp increase, and Park County has seen a mild increase in active cases of COVID-19 with a continued decline in hospitalizations,” Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said last week in a Facebook post. “It is anticipated that this will translate into a continued decline in the death rate for both Wyoming and Park County.”
As of Thursday, 122 county residents with the virus have died since the start of the pandemic. Park County has averaged .6 deaths per day over the last seven days.
But as hospital rates have fallen, a trend that generally leads to fewer deaths, both Wyoming and Park County have seen a marked increase over the last week in both the statistics showing the spread of Covid and the test positivity rate, Billin said.
As of Thursday, five people were hospitalized for the virus, all in Cody.
So far, most cases are of the Delta variant, as Omicron has not yet been detected in the county.
Dr. Elise Lowe, a hospitalist at Cody Regional Health and one of the leaders in the hospital’s incident command system for combating the pandemic, said vaccinations remain the best defense against COVID as cases again tick up and Omicron looms.
She said the new treatments are promising, but still new and less proven.
“The most important thing is still just to be vaccinated,” she said. “The pills are still under emergency authorization. I’m glad we’re getting more tools, but you shouldn’t take away from (the importance of) getting vaccinated.”
Lowe said the new pills that can treat the virus are not silver bullets, as they have to be taken within a certain amount of time after getting the virus – which means fast testing needs to happen.
“Logistics can make it tough for people to access them,” she said. “It’s great, but it’s nothing compared to the vaccine.”
