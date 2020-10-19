The “second wave” is here.
In recent weeks, COVID-19 cases have been increasing dramatically in Park County, Wyoming and nationwide. Predicted as far back as last spring, it’s an uptick based on people spending more time in confined spaces as the weather cools.
Seven months into the pandemic, I think it’s fair to say that most of us have been ready for mandatory mask wearing, intense sanitizing and social distancing to be over for quite some time now. That’s what has been communicated to me and I can see it on the look of people’s faces in public.
Maybe it’s the fact that I can see their faces that’s the problem.
Towards the end of summer, Park County was reaching nearly zero active cases of coronavirus. People naturally let their guard down and assumed the virus was a thing of the past.
Mask wearing decreased and social gatherings, including high school sports, returned. Based on the numbers at the time it was a good decision. Governments should make rules and regulations off science-based facts, not possibilities and “what-ifs.”
Now is the time for us to dig deep and get back to the habits that made our county so successful in August.
After a small resurgence in July, people buckled down and increased their mask wearing and distancing. It worked, even in the height of the tourist season.
Until a vaccine is developed this virus isn’t going away without a boots-on-the-ground intervention.
Certain detractors have criticized the effectiveness of mask wearing and said it curtails our American freedom.
I’ll be the first to admit I don’t like wearing a mask. It makes my face hot and itchy due to my beard. I also believe it takes away from my ability to communicate with others.
But the point of wearing a mask is to protect others from yourself. I would never forgive myself if I killed someone by infecting them with COVID-19. All I hear those detractors saying is “it’s my American right to get someone sick.’”
If you have already contracted the virus and are now healthy I congratulate you. You have beaten a virus that has claimed 220,000 American lives.
Unfortunately even you are not out of the woods yet. It has not been proven that COVID-19 antibodies last longer than three months. In mBio, an open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology, researchers reported that antibody levels in the blood of COVID-19 patients dropped rapidly during the weeks after their bodies have cleared the virus and symptoms subsided.
With 160 active cases as of Monday morning, Park County is at its all-time peak for presence of the virus. If this isn’t even the second wave, it’s frightening to think about what that might be.
With a vaccine scheduled to arrive in 2021, the end to this pandemic should be in sight soon. Let’s do what we need to, to make sure it arrives sooner rather than later.
