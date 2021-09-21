The remains of missing woman Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito were confirmed Tuesday by Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue, who also listed the Florida woman’s manner of death as homicide.
The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results, according to an FBI Denver news release.
Investigators from FBI Denver, National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Search & Rescue, and Jackson Police Department searched for evidence in a remote area of Grand Teton National Park & Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Her remains were discovered Sunday after an extensive search that began after she was reported missing Sept. 11, after her boyfriend Brian Laundrie returned to Florida without her.
Petito, 22, was last known to be in the area of Grand Teton National Park in late August. She was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie, visiting national parks in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.
Laundrie, now wanted for questioning in the case, refused to cooperate with authorities trying to locate Petito, and has not been seen since last Tuesday.
Authorities in Florida searched for Laundrie in a 24,565-acre park in Sarasota County called the Carlton Reserve. Police in North Port, Fla., said their search at the Carlton Reserve had ended with nothing new to report, according to a New York Times story.
Authorities also searched Laundrie’s family home after receiving a warrant.
The FBI is seeking information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between the dates of August 27-30, who may have had contact with Petito or Mr. Laundrie, or who may have seen their vehicle.
The Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area is within the Bridger-Teton National Forest on the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The forensic search has concluded of the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area & law enforcement has released the area.
Relevant information may be submitted to the FBI at: tips.fbi.gov, 1-800-CALL-FBI or (303) 629-7171. Photos and videos may be uploaded to fbi.gov/petito.
