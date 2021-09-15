James Edgar Lewis was born in West Clarksville, N.Y., on Dec. 30, 1936.
He entered his eternal reward on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, after a sudden illness.
His parents were Malcolm “Wally” and Thelma (Windsor) Lewis. His siblings were Malcolm Jr. “Mac,” Patricia, and Mary. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at age 9 and later dedicated his life to Christian service.
From West Clarksville, he moved to Cody during his eighth grade year and graduated from Cody High School. Having won the state, he represented Wyoming at the 1951 Soap Box Derby finals in Ohio. His father was the original owner of the Cody Corral.
He attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., where he met his partner for life and ministry – Arlene Quiring. He graduated with a secondary education degree and was an administrator and/or teacher at Christian schools in Mt. Lake, Minn., Wichita, Kan., Huron, S.D., Owatonna, Minn., Enid, Okla., and Sioux City, Iowa.
He and Arlene taught at Pillsbury Baptist Bible College in Owatonna for 15 years. He developed the teacher education program and oversaw hundreds of student teachers during the years he served there. He was also the yearbook advisor for most of these schools.
He also taught in public schools in Huron, S.D., Enid, Okla., and his last venture was at the College Center in South Sioux City, Neb., as an “English as a Second Language” teacher.
He was active in leadership in each of the churches he was a member and was passionate about teaching biblical content in historical context – the very thing he was doing before he became ill.
He was a perpetual learner getting his master’s degree in Education Administration, doing coursework in Curriculum and Instruction, taking Bible courses, and studying various historical events of the 1860s.
As a true patriot, he was active in the political process from local to national elections including being an election site chairperson. He loved attending various musical performances locally as well as programs at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Arlene, his sister Mary (Eddie) West, three children – Brenda, Barry (Cheri), and Bethamy Lewis (Vince Carrig), two grandchildren – Rachel (Ethan) Wedekind and James (Sarah) Carrig, two great-granddaughters, nine nieces and nephews and their children.
Viewing with the family will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday evening, Sept. 17 at the Morningside Meyer Brothers Chapel Sioux City, Iowa, with a service at 7. The funeral will be at Central Baptist Church, 4001 Outer Drive, Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Mountain Lake, Minnesota City Cemetery at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Memorials will be collected by the family for distribution to various Christian endeavors.
