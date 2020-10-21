While I’m sweating over the laptop, writing this, Sandi’s outside, busy eliminating some of the many thousands of leaves that are falling on the lawn after each wind storm. Seems like she just gets the mess cleaned up and here comes more to do. Kinda like raising kids. Or husbands.
Oh, and don’t get on my case because she’s out there alone. She doesn’t want me in the way. I’m blessed in more ways than one, but Sandi honestly enjoys cleaning house and doing yard work. Or so she says. All of which she’s very good at. I guess some people just have to keep busy in order to be happy.
Me, not so much. Oh sure, a little busy is okay, but I’d rather spend my time with a good book (remember those?) or just enjoying the natural world by fishing or hiking or hunting and such. Unfortunately, I think hunting is pretty much a thing of the past for us in the near future, but I can still spend my time sitting with Sandi somewhere out in the boonies, just enjoying the day.
We did well hunting pronghorns this year, what with Sandi drawing an any-type antelope tag and two doe/fawn tags. I drew two doe/fawn tags too. We managed to find a decent buck for Sandi on opening day. It was the biggest one we’d seen out in our area after several hours of glassing and driving. Although the buck had fair mass and decent prongs, he wound up taping only a shade over 13 inches, if those things matter to you. Sandi got within about 90 yards of the bedded buck while he was watching us with great curiosity. He never got out of his bed and by the time he decided we were up to no good, it was too late. Sandi had the crosshairs of her little .260 Remington on his front shoulder and squeezed the trigger.
That dude never even stood up. He just sort of collapsed, rolled over, quivered a bit, kicked a couple of times, then simply and quietly expired, dead right there. Another plus, where he was, we could drive the truck right up to him to load him. We’d spotted him from a high point some three miles away, bedded in a small open basin surrounded by a sea of sagebrush.
Fortunately, there were no other goats in the immediate vicinity to give alarm. I’d rather take one that way than have to take home one that someone, including myself, or another pronghorn, had run all over the county. That adrenaline-filled meat tastes like goat droppings.
One point to make regarding the present management of our Cody-area pronghorns. Does it seem to anyone besides me that we are seeing far fewer large bucks these last few seasons? Even when environmental conditions indicate that the critters should be prime in horn length and size? Even the numbers of goats we had tromping down the alfalfa we’ve had in years past seem to have diminished greatly, like less than 50% of the numbers from years past. Could it be that, by hunting them in September, we’re deliberately interrupting the rut and disrupting their normal breeding activities?
Anyway, this season, it fortunately was the same story on all of our goats, as far as easy retrieval. Good thing too, because just dressing the little critters out was a major chore this year. Since I can’t bend over, I had to dress the critters out while sitting next to them. It was clumsy and messy at best.
I admit that 76-years-young ain’t particularly old, but it’s getting there. Still, we managed to also fill one of Sandi’s doe tags and I picked up a couple of dry does a few days later. I used a little Ruger RSI in .22-250 and it worked remarkably well. At ranges from 120-to-200 yards the 64-grain slug loafing, along at 3,400 fps give or take, blew clean through the critters, leaving a quarter-sized exit hole and the antelope was dead right there.
Amazing, as I’d never have thought it, especially after years of reading advice from writers who’ve never used a .22-250 on a big-game critter but, despite that, claiming that caliber wasn’t enough gun. Maybe more to the point, if you can’t hit what you’re aiming at, even an artillery piece isn’t big enough. Unfortunately, it’s been my observation that too many gun writers must do most of their shooting with their keyboards, instead of a firearm.
That little matter aside, the combined poundage of the goat meat we harvested this year isn’t all that much. Fortunately, it’s enough to see us through the winter even if we don’t find a disease free (CWD we don’t eat) deer to put in the freezer. When you consider that a processed pronghorn barely yields 30 pounds of good meat on average, I’d say. If the shot, or shots, tears up some of the steaks, then the yield can be way less. You don’t get much bang for your buck with antelope (pun intended).
So some of it will be made into breakfast sausage and burger, to be used for chilis, spaghetti sauce and, of course, breakfasts. However, it’ll probably be our last year out there amongst them. Why? Well, I’m kind of a traditionalist and to me, hunting always has been more about getting out of a vehicle, slipping a pack on my back and heading out alone to where other folks don’t bother. Or stepping into a stirrup, swinging my butt into a good saddle and letting a good horse get me up into country I’d rather not try to access by foot. Then putting a leg hobble on the horse, pulling the saddle off and leaving it to it’s grazing while I play nimrod back in the tall uncut.
I guess one could say that to me, hunting has always been more of a primal challenge than an exercise of technological innovations and killing. I enjoy solitude and the one-on-one challenge of playing the critter’s game and I enjoy the drill. It’s always been more about the journey than the destination, although the kill is an important, tangible part of the hunt. Unfortunately for me, it’s been several years since I could hunt like that.
Most days I need my cane to just hobble around paved sidewalks and manicured lawns. Granted, on a real good day if I wrap my knee up and take a few Tylenol or aspirin, I maybe could work my way five or six miles into the backcountry, given relatively flat land, enough time to pick an easy route and time to watch where my feet are going. Even then, I’d need to call in a dust-off to get back to my truck and, more likely, a hot tub or whirlpool at days end and likely medical care.
So mostly we hunt from the truck these days. Now understand, I said hunt, not shoot. To me, unless you’re 100% mobility impaired, truck-hunting is really not hunting. It’s mostly driving and looking and seeing and locating, but not hunting in a traditional sense. Oh it may be to some folks. In Texas they hunt out of the back of high-rack, all-terrain, specially rigged trucks and four-wheeled-drive ATVs, but where I was raised that was always called poaching and frowned upon by wardens and fathers and uncles and such. Heck, I understand that in some states the so-called sportsmen can even hunt big game at night with spotlights and night-vision optics legally. Go figure.
Not to mislead, since Sandi and I still enjoy spending hours perched on a piece of high country, glassing the surrounding countryside until we spot a likely prospect. Ensconced out of the wind with a thermos of coffee, sandwiches and a soft cushion to sit on, given a mellow day, one can actually enjoy the continuous glassing of the countryside, looking for critters.
Even then it’s about slipping a couple of hundred yards down a coulee or along a dry streambed, trying to work inside bad-breath range to finish some unsuspecting critter. Trouble is, despite having a game cart and all that equipment, we still have to find a critter in a spot where we can work the truck in close for loading after the kill. Then we still have to pick the varmint up and load it in the pickup. That’s hard on an old fart. So we pass up a lot of shots we’d have taken years ago.
No, it’s not as easy after you pass the three-quarter-century mark. There are times when getting old sucks. Probably why most old dudes spend their time fishing. If they enjoy fish dinner, that’s a good thing. More and more, I’m putting them back, except the brookies when I can find them, and getting most of my fish dinners from Albertsons. Way easier and mostly, just as good. Same way I hunt turkeys. Less expensive too.
Mostly we’re rock shooter’s these days. One good thing about cruising our backcountry, sniping rocks. They don’t run, they don’t charge, you won’t have to re-sharpen your knife because they don’t need dressing out and for darn certain, in this country there’s no size minimum or limit and they’re not an endangered species.
Oh yeah, they don’t have CWD either. Or get ticks or maybe blue tongue. Other than not being very tasty or nourishing. If you enjoy shooting, and I do, it’s a win-win. However it’s probably not too many years down the line before that’s either regulated, outlawed or taxed. Just saying.
