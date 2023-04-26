The Park County Travel Council is slowly narrowing down how to spend between $200,000 and $291,000 in Destination Development grant dollars.
While no official decisions have been made yet, the council spent nearly four hours reviewing the 12 applications on April 20. The requests total over $718,000 and would fund improvements to the Sleeping Giant ski area, revitalize the Meeteetse Main Street and help pay for a restoration project at the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, among numerous other projects.
What are the Destination Development dollars?
Earlier this year, the travel council received $600,000 from the Wyoming Office of Tourism’s new Destination Development program.
The program was created following the successful passage of a statewide lodging tax in early 2020, and “is a vehicle for elevating a community’s visitor economy through strategic planning and additional resources,” said Diane Shober, executive director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism.
The travel council chose to allocate a third of the dollars — $200,000 — to a new grant program, which would help fund “shovel-ready projects that would positively affect the tourism industry and the residents of Park County,” PCTC Director Ryan Hauck previously told the Enterprise.
The grants are available to all types of organizations including for-profit companies, nonprofit entities and local, county and tribal governments, and the dollars must be allocated by June 30, 2024, he said.
Hauck said that, while $200,000 was originally allocated to the program, board members could grant as much as $291,000, if they so choose. This is due to shifts in how the travel council is spending the remaining $400,000.
One project that was going to be funded through the remaining $400,000 — a winter outdoor recreation study — came in under budget by $21,000, which means that funding can be used for the grants instead, Hauck said.
Another project — installing free Wi-Fi in the downtowns of Cody, Powell and Meeteetse — came in significantly over-budget and is not financially feasible, so the $50,000 originally allocated to that project can also be rerouted to the grants.
Lastly, a third project — developing a “signature event” in Park County over the Labor Day weekend — has been put on the backburner for now, so the $20,000 originally allocated toward that can also go to the grants, Hauck said.
Below is a brief summary of the 12 applications being considered.
Sleeping Giant Ski Area
Nick Piazza, owner of the Sleeping Giant Ski Area, presented three grant applications: $76,000 for the creation of new ski trails; $85,000 for a new maintenance road; and $30,000 for an expanded tubing area.
The tubing run project has been approved by the U.S. Forest Service since 2016, but has been awaiting the necessary funding, Piazza said. However, the new trails and maintenance road will require additional permitting and paperwork.
Meeteetse
Angela Johnson, the lone applicant from Meeteetse, asked for $13,111 for a “downtown revitalization and enhancement project.”
The dollars would go toward a variety of smaller projects in the town, she said, including the installation of bistro tables, electrical outlets for food vendors and electric vehicle charging stations.
“It will make Main Street a place where people will stop and sit down, and maybe eat some chocolates and enjoy the river,” said Christine Merz-Gleason, PCTC Meeteetse representative.
Outlaw Trail system
Tiffany Manion applied for a $70,000 grant that would help fund the installation of two pit toilet stalls at the Outlaw Trail system’s trailhead.
“You want to talk about being shovel-ready? This project is shovel-ready,” Merz-Gleason said. “Plus, I remember hearing how horrible those trailheads can get without outhouse facilities.”
Run Cody WY
Janie Curtis, with Run Cody WY, applied for two grants to help fund enhancements to a variety of races her organization holds in Park County.
Curtis first requested a $17,115 grant for her Fistful of Dirt race, which is held in Park County on Labor Day weekend. The grant would help fund a purse for the event winners for the next two years, along with hiring a band for the after-race concerts, among other expenses.
Curtis also requested a $12,860 grant for the purchase of professional signage, mile markers and flagging for various Run Cody WY races.
Heart Mountain
Interpretive Center
Aura Sunada Newlin, executive director of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, requested $70,000 toward the restoration of the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center’s root cellar, which played a key role in agriculture at the Heart Mountain Internment Camp and is the last restorable internment camp root cellar in the nation, she said.
“We are wanting to preserve this structure from collapsing, so we can use it to tell our story,” Newlin said.
The center has already raised over $1.4 million toward the project, but costs have increased due to inflation, she said.
Powell
The only Powell-based request came from Zack Thorington, who submitted a $44,400 request for a new mural on the Treasure Valley Seed Elevator.
Travel council members were concerned by Thorington’s claim that the project would not move forward if the council did not provide the $44,400 grant, and that no other funding had been applied for.
Some members, including Merz-Gleason, worried that the lack of other funding indicated a lack of community buy-in and support for the project.
They asked for proof of community buy-in before proceeding with the project.
Wetlands boardwalk
Rebekah and Robert Mason, with the Thomas the Apostle Center in Cody, requested $50,000 for the upgrade of a wetlands trail system on their property.
The upgrade would involve installing a boardwalk over much of the trail, so it is more easily accessible by individuals wanting to see migrating birds in their natural habitat, Rebekah said. The Masons have raised $80,000 for the project so far.
Travel council members expressed concern with how a required environmental impact assessment had not been completed yet, and also worried there wasn’t enough public awareness of the trail to help increase local tourism.
Coldfear LLC
Aaron Mulkey of Coldfear LLC, an ice-climbing company, was the final applicant, submitting two requests.
Mulkey’s first request was $200,000 for the creation of a via ferrata. A via ferrata is a protected climbing route that uses fixed cables, ladders, bridges and other climbing aids to make it easier for people to traverse steep and exposed terrain.
Hauck said that while the via ferrata request was his favorite, it was also “the first one I would eliminate.” Hauck said there were “so many questions that need to be answered” before the project can move forward — including where the via ferrata would be located, who would own and operate it and whether necessary permitting can be acquired.
Mulkey also requested $50,000 for the purchase of an ice climbing World Cup climbing wall to enable Cody to host a World Cup competition that would attract ice climbers from around the world. The last World Cup, held by the American Alpine Club in Denver in 2019, had 25,000 attendees, Mulkey said.
While council members were enthusiastic about the possible economic impacts of hosting a World Cup competition, they were concerned that Mulkey’s presentation did not have any clear plan of who would organize and oversee such an event, and they asked such a plan be provided.
