The Bureau of Land Management Cody Field Office and the Absaroka Fence Initiative will partner with the community along the Clark’s Fork of the Yellowstone River on Saturday, Sept. 16, to celebrate National Public Lands Day. This fence modification project will benefit big game herds in the Clark’s Fork Watershed.
Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon to make this stretch of fence more wildlife-friendly. Wear good work shoes or boots, long sleeves and pants, work gloves and eye protection. Gaiters can help protect legs in sagebrush. Bring fence pliers and wire cutters if you have them. Some fencing tools will be available.
This project is suitable for the whole family. All participants will receive lunch, a National Public Lands Day T-shirt and an AFI hat. To get an accurate headcount for lunch, please register for the event at absarokafenceinitiative.org/events.
Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Clarks Fork Canyon parking area. To reach the project area from Cody, drive north on the Belfry Highway (Wyoming State Highway 120) for approximately 29 miles and turn west on Clarks Fork Canyon Road (County Road 8VC). Head west on Clarks Fork Canyon Road for approximately 11 miles and park at the end of the county road at the mouth of the canyon.
AFI is made up of landowners, community members, non-governmental organizations and local government agencies in Park County. Collaborators target where fencing can be improved to have the greatest impact on wildlife migration while still effectively managing livestock.
Celebrating 30 years, NPLD has grown into the largest single-day volunteer event for the care and celebration of our public lands.
For more information, please visit absarokafenceinitiative.org, follow @absarokafenceinitiative and @BLMWyoming on Facebook, email absarokafenceinitative@gmail.com or call the Cody Field Office at (307) 578-5900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.