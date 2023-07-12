20230710-Chief Stafford-MP-2510.jpg
Cody Police Chief Jason Stafford began his duties June 30, taking over after Chief Chuck Baker retired.

 Morgan Phillips

For the last 30 years, the new Cody Police Chief Jason Stafford has been busy climbing the ladder.

Justin M. Smith
Justin Smith

The new chief sounds like he will do a fantastic job. Cody’s police officers and Sheriff’s deputies are a great group. We got a win in this town having the quality of law enforcement we have.

