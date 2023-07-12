For the last 30 years, the new Cody Police Chief Jason Stafford has been busy climbing the ladder.
After starting out as a Cody patrol officer in 2000, Stafford was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2004, followed by detective sergeant in 2008 and lieutenant in 2016.
Now, he’s at the top, becoming the chief after the retirement of Chuck Baker.
“I’ve had a pretty good career... . Officers sometimes can get a little bit of burnout, and I’ve been fortunate to start a different position every four or five years,” Stafford said.
When he decided to go into law enforcement, Stafford was in the middle of completing a business major and a computer minor.
“But they weren’t really clicking because I liked to be outdoors,” he said.
Then Stafford’s life changed when he accompanied a friend who had become a police officer.
“He had gone into law enforcement and really loved it,” Stafford said. “I did a couple of ride-alongs with him and really liked what I’d seen him do, and it looked fun and adventurous. A year later, I was a police officer.”
Stafford is originally from North Dakota and attended the police academy there in Devils Lake.
After graduating from the academy, he worked as a deputy sheriff for three years and then as an undersheriff for four years in North Dakota.
Stafford decided to relocate.
“I always kind of wanted to come out and see the mountains and move out west to really enjoy the outdoors,” he said.
He and his wife moved to Cody in 2000, which was also his first year at the Cody Police Department.
“One thing I really enjoy about law enforcement is every day is different,” Stafford said. “It’s not the same work over and over again. Yes, you do the same task some days, but for the most part, you never know what each day is going to bring.”
After holding multiple positions in law enforcement, Stafford said his favorite was detective sergeant.
“In patrol, you’re getting called to a scene. You’re showing up, and it’s like putting out a fire and just trying to work through it really fast because you’ve got another call waiting for you,” Stafford said.
“But as a detective, you get to slow down, and work through the problem yourself,” he continued. “I really liked talking to people and interviewing became probably one of my favorite things to do.”
But, it got tough towards the end as Stafford worked countless cases involving children.
“They’re difficult, but they’re rewarding,” he said, explaining that to get through those cases, he would remind himself of his importance to them.
“The children needed somebody to be there as a kind of advocate for them,” Stafford said. “Some of them were young and couldn’t even really talk for themselves ... It was just about them knowing someone was there to try to do right by them.”
Stafford is bringing that same compassion and concern into his new role as chief.
He is currently working on meeting with every officer and every employee at CPD one by one.
“It’s always satisfying helping people build their careers ... I like to try to help develop the officers we have now and the future leaders of the department,” Stafford said. “My door is always open for them ... I’ve been very fortunate with all the different roles I’ve had through my law enforcement career, and I feel I have a pretty good knowledge of different things that will help [officers] out.”
And his door is always open to the public as well.
“I’m here for them,” Stafford said. “If they want to come in or give me a call, I’m just here to serve them.”
As chief, Stafford’s days are usually filled with meetings with everyone from command staff to administration to drug court to city and county personnel.
Yet he is also focusing on accomplishing several goals, including updating the department’s outdated policies as well as handling staffing issues.
“The biggest hurdles we’re facing right now is we have three openings ... [and] our job announcement has been out there for four weeks and we currently only have two applicants,” Stafford said. “It’s a nationwide trend in law enforcement right now. It’s just a crisis.”
Stafford, however, plans to just keep moving forward.
“It’s just a matter of taking what we’ve built the last several years and ... not looking back,” he said. “We’re doing what we can to make sure we have the adequate staffing to serve the community to the best of our ability.”
(1) comment
The new chief sounds like he will do a fantastic job. Cody’s police officers and Sheriff’s deputies are a great group. We got a win in this town having the quality of law enforcement we have.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.