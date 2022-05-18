To the editor:
The Biden Administration has proposed amendments to the WHO regulations that would give this U.N. agency unilateral authority to declare a health emergency and terms in the U.S.
These international health regulation amendments will be subject to vote at the upcoming annual meeting of WHO’s governing legislative body, the World Health Assembly, during May 22-28 in Geneva. If these amended regulations pass, they would allow the U.N. to bypass our sovereignty and dictate any terms they wish to the Biden Administration, who would only be too happy to shut us down, dictate what we must do and how we must do it, essentially the end of our freedom because Biden and the WHO will absolutely dictate rules and treatment, the very thing he tried to do with Covid and, as usual, failed miserably.
Look at China today, this is their aim for our country and the storm is on the horizon. Senators Barrasso, Lummis, McCarthy and McConnell must stop these amended regulations from becoming the law of our land. Tell them that.
(s) steve wood
Cody
