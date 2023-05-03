Yes, we really do have pink snow. And no, it isn’t always in a snow cone. Although you may have to go to Yellowstone Park or Glacier National Park to experience it.
According to the “Caldera Chronicles” as per the recent issue of the Billings Gazette, those perennial snowfields that exist through the summer season at higher altitudes in our national parks here in the Rocky Mountain West, may, on occasion, display a variety of shades of red to pink. The colors are primarily caused by snow algae and their pigmentation can actually change the colors of snow from pristine white to a series of reddish hued colors.
Snow algae? I’m sure most of you adults who indulge in winter sports, especially snowmobilers, have heard of snow snakes, which are, in fact, an actual critter, but snow algae? In point of fact, snow snakes are real and actually exist at extremely inhospitable environments, namely on or inside glaciers. Saw a documentary about it on the telly one night, so it must be so. However, I’ve never seen a snow snake myself, probably because when out and about winter camping, I stay away from glaciers with their unfathomably deep crevices and chasms.
Also, back when I was much younger and decidedly more adventurous. Nonetheless, I used to make certain I was liberally provisioned with enough “medicine” to ward off snow snake toxins in case of bites. Unlike regular poisonous snake anti-venom protocol, the antidote is administered in small doses periodically before exposure or attack. Works. We’ve never lost anybody to a snow snake bite. An ounce of prevention and all that, you know?
But algae aren’t like snow snakes and exist all over the world, mostly in a benign form. However some forms of algae can be toxic to certain forms of life. Algae exist at several levels in our environment, from the green scum growing on rocks in pastures that elk and deer frequent – and being certain of these algae are toxic when ingested by elk-type critters, are frequently responsible for a multitude of dead elk here in Wyoming – to the pinkish and greenish algae that bloom on stagnant high country ponds in the summer that are extremely toxic to pets and other four-footeds. Item of note: Do not trust the algae!
Snow algae and their partners in crime, cyanobacteria, can also be found on many glacial ice surfaces and come in a variety of colors. Mostly orange, green, brown and gray. Very much like the color phases I went through down in Texas a few years back after eating a breakfast burrito from a roach coach and Mexican beanery. Great taste, every time it came up actually. Oh yeah, the algae and the cyno-thingies use the various pigmentations to harvest energy from the sun. Perhaps another reason why humans also come in such a varied palette of colors? Or not.
According to the article, the primary limiting factor in the growth cycles of these little nasties is the presence of water. During those periods when the temperatures drop below freezing these insipid little plants actually go into hibernation. Much like our grizzly and black bears, they usually stay dormant until warmer temperatures return. Except, unlike moisture-activated plants, the bears often wake up during warmer mid-winter days and go for a stroll, probably checking for any carrion they can find. Or snow snakes. Or maybe they go fishing, who knows?
Regardless, if you wander out amongst the critters and snow fields in the dead of winter, probably all you’ll see locally is white snow, unless you imbibe too much snow snake medication. Although one time while out snowshoeing in Montana in the vicinity of a popular cross country ski trail just outside Bozeman, I did chance upon some sun-worshiping ski bunnies. College kids I think. People, like algae, can be really weird.
Late spring and early summer at higher altitudes are the times to be afield seeking out rainbow-colored patches of snow. As for the snow snakes or ski bunnies, you’re on your own! I quit looking years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.