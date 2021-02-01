Cultivate basic and advanced skills to grow plants in Wyoming’s varied climates and landscapes with the Master Gardener online training program Feb. 10-May 12.
“This 14-week online Master Gardener training provides over 40 hours of gardening education,” said Chris Hilgert, University of Wyoming Extension Master Gardener statewide coordinator. “Whether you are a new or an experienced gardener, you can expect to learn how to successfully grow plants in your Wyoming landscapes and gardens.”
Registration is at bit.ly/master-gardener-2021.
Live classes are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays taught by UW Extension specialists and educators experienced in their fields. Classes are also recorded for those unable to attend the live classes and for review.
Topics include:
• Introduction and overview of the UW Extension Master Gardener program
• Basic botany
• Soils
• Season extension
• Growing vegetables and herbs
• Fruit trees and berry crops
• Site analysis and landscape design
• Herbaceous plants
• Wood plants
• Lawn care
• Integrated pest management and understanding pesticides
• Plant diseases and diagnosing plant problems
• Entomology
• Volunteering in the UW Extension Master Gardener program
Registration costs $75. For questions or more information, contact Hilgert at chilgert@uwyo.edu.
