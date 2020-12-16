Wanted: Humor and funny stuff.
Phew, is anyone else desperately seeking some good laughs suitable for anyone? It seems like good humor is in short supply. I’ve watched a few of the older sitcoms and found a treasure trove of Dean Martin’s celebrity roasts. I had forgotten how absolutely hilarious the roasts were and then I found a couple of Martin’s old TV show episodes. I laughed until tears were streaming down my face.
With the miracle of happenstance, I received an email with some funny sayings that tickled my funny bone. I wish I were quick enough, or imaginative enough, to think up these gems. In the interest of passing along a little smile at a time smiles are needed, if not seen, I hope you enjoy a few quips that brightened my day. I have no idea whom to thank or give proper attribution, but whoever has the imagination, keep them coming.
• I hate when Walmart doesn’t have what I need and I have to go home, change out of my pajamas and brush my hair so I can go to Target.
• The world is now Vegas. Everybody’s losing money; it’s acceptable to drink at all hours, and no one has any idea what day it is.
• It’s time to panic when you think about when the quarantine ends and you have to put on your regular work clothes again.
• Try to remember, the greener grass across the fence may be due to a septic tank issue.
• I’ve discovered that growing up in the ’60s was a lot more fun than being in my ’60s.
• When I grow up I’d like to be a retired lottery winner.
• And just like that, 1969 was 51 years ago.
• These days I find that most of my conversations start out with: “Did I tell you this already? Or what was I going to say?”
• One way to find out if you are old is to fall down in front of a lot of people. If they laugh, you’re still young. If they panic and start running to you, you’re old.
• When you’re dead, you don’t know you’re dead. The pain is only felt by others. The same thing happens when you’re stupid.
• Golf: the adult version of an Easter egg hunt.
• Instead of a sign that says “do not disturb,” I need one that says “already disturbed – proceed with caution.”
• I’m so old I remember when multiplication were called “times tables.”
• Kids today will never know the joy of lying around and reading the Sunday funnies.
• If you can’t laugh at yourself, let me do it.
• Some days the supply of curse words is insufficient to meet my demands.
• How to frighten the new generation: Put them in a room with a rotary phone, an analog watch, a TV with no remote. Then leave instructions on how to use them in cursive.
• One day 2020 will be the one-word catch-phrase for everything messed up and bad: “How’s your day?” “A total 2020.” “Say no more…”
Laughter. It’s worth it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.