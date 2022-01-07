The Cody Fillies basketball team had little trouble with visiting Lovell on Friday night in a 74-27 victory.
Molly Hays put up 18 points in the first half and Kennedi Niemann added 11 as the Fillies took a 45-22 lead into the break.
Cody held the Lady Bulldogs scoreless in the third quarter on its way to a 5-0 start to the season.
