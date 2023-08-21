Five hit songwriters who have won multiple awards for their work will headline the third annual Yellowstone Songwriter Festival on Sept. 7-9 in downtown Cody.
James Dean Hicks, Erin Enderlin, Frank Myers, Lisa Carver and Brett Jones will not only perform their songs but also share the stories behind them. Their tunes have been sung by country stars such as Lonestar, Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Alison Krauss, Willie Nelson, Neal McCoy and Lee Ann Womack.
Along with the five songwriters, the festival will showcase the talents of 18 rising stars. The music will be performed in various venues, including the Chamberlin Inn, Blanka Tatanka, Cody Auditorium, Silver Dollar Bar, Cody Theatre, Proprietress, Tossers and The Station at Cody Coffee.
The festival currently has tickets available on its website and is seeking volunteers, who will get all-access passes. Current positions available are box office host, venue host and set-up and logistics. Sign-up is available at https://yellowstonesongwriterfestival.org/volunteer/.
Transportation positions also need to be filled. Those interested should contact Mike Booth at mike@rockymtnsongwriterfestivals.org.
Holland hopes to expand her audience
One of the rising stars of the Yellowstone Songwriter Festival, Ashly Holland reflected on her musical journey and the challenges of exhibiting her talent alongside the multiple competitors who will share the stage with her.
Holland said she is excited to celebrate her craft with all the other rising stars. Her approach to sharing her talent is one of “just meeting people and listening and learning and sharing,” she said.
Holland said she hopes to expand her audience and also use the experience to inform her sense of self while sharing and exploring music as a form of communication. In addition, she hopes to develop connections with other writers and the Cody community. She noted her fondness for Cody derives from its Western history.
Her musical path began when her mother encouraged her to pursue piano lessons at around age 5. Although her formal piano lessons later turned into violin lessons, plus a brief stint learning the accordion, it was when she began to play guitar that changed her life.
The guitar is the instrument that allows her the space to be creative and to connect with communities across the country where she has been able to share her music. Holland said she believes the guitar creates an opening to develop camaraderie with any community.
“You can pop into any jam session,” she said. “You could go to a coffee shop. You could meet people in a new town. It’s a real means of connecting.”
At Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash., she had the opportunity to participate in open mics and limited gigs where she honed her craft. Holland recalled the pivotal moment when she felt she had truly become a musician.
“They [had] put my name on the sign ... spelled correctly,” she said.
It would be the first of many of the highlights in her musical career.
Holland wrote her first song when she was 26. Her first album, “Each Little Note,” was released in 2010 and another one, “This Town,” came shortly after in 2013.
The journey to her current album, “The Long Road Ahead,” has been fraught with many twists and turns, some that challenged her idea of who she was and what her music was meant to be. But it was in the depths of her experience transitioning from a small-town Montana girl to a participant in the much larger Los Angeles music scene that created an opportunity for her to expand her view of the world and how she might participate in it.
This experience led her to write songs that celebrated what she called “the guys on the road.”
“Whether it’s miners or gas and oil rig workers, or linemen, these blue-collar guys that leave their families at home and they hit the road and go work,” she said.
One of the songs, “The City Has Really Got Me Down,” acknowledges that experience changes people, and defines how the road back home has enhanced her sense of humanity and humility. She has learned to trust herself more, something evident in her recent music.
The new album is expected to be released on Sept. 16 in Bozeman, Mont., where her first album was released. For her, it is a welcoming place to be because it still feels “like the Bozeman of my youth.”
Holland said she is inspired by musicians like Gillian Welch, Bonnie Raitt, Neko Case, the Judds and Joni Mitchell. However, Holland said her voice is her own.
