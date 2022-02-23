One of the darkest periods in American history began 80 years ago last Saturday when President Franklin Roosevelt signed an executive order leading to the incarceration of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans.
Eventually a total of 13,997 people would be confined in the Heart Mountain camp located between Cody and Powell.
Last week the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation joined in a National Day of Remembrance.
Norman Mineta, former U.S. Secretary of Transportation who was incarcerated at Heart Mountain as a boy, said, “It is important that we look in the rearview mirror, but more important that we keep our hands firmly on the steering wheel, looking to the future to make sure that something like this never ever happens again to anybody.”
To that end, the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center was established, opening to the public in 2011.
While the center offers information and paints a picture of what the internees at the camp might have experienced, it can only paint a dim picture of the despair and heartaches the internees suffered at the injustices done to them.
Any time is a good time for all to spend a day at the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center. Look at the exhibits, walk around the grounds, look up at Heart Mountain and imagine what it must have been like for those internees to be confined there.
In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed the Civil Liberties Act of 1988 into law.
That law acknowledged the fundamental injustice of the evacuation, relocation and internment of U.S. citizens and permanent residents of Japanese ancestry during World War II.
The internment of Japanese Americans was indeed a low period.
While confined at Heart Mountain, internee Miuki Oayama summed up his emotions with the poem Winter in Wyoming.
Snow upon the rooftop,
Snow upon the coal.
Winter in Wyoming,
Winter in my soul.
John Malmberg
