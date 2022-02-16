A businessman who splits his time between Cody and Kiev, Ukraine, recently left the eastern European country after spending three weeks helping colleagues and business staff prepare for a possible invasion.
Some people Nick Piazza knows have joined the militia and are training to fight back against a possible Russian military attack. But he said many people are still drinking coffee at cafes, still doing business.
Ukrainians, he said, are used to this, as Piazza knows full well. The Cody High School graduate traveled to Ukraine to work after college, married a Ukrainian woman, and was in the country in 2014 when Russian special forces occupied the Ukraine and supported eastern Ukrainian rebels.
“People have been trying to live their lives, they’ve been through this before,” he said. “People are used to dealing with Russia, but it hangs heavy in every conversation.”
He said businesses have Plan B’s. In the communities where he’s worked, they’ve set up groups who can defend areas from people who take advantage of situations to cause chaos. Piazza recalled in 2014 that Russia released prisoners to wreak havoc in Ukrainian cities.
There are also a lot of people signing up for defense training in small arms.
“It’s very patriotic, good to see, but it brings reality home pretty quick,”Piazza said. “Ukrainians fought for their independence in 2014, so this isn’t a new war for them. They’re ready to fight, they just need bullets and guns to do it.”
He said if people locally want to help Ukraine, they should call Wyoming’s U.S. congressional delegation, especially Sen. John Barrasso who serves on the Armed Services Committee, to request the United States implement “crippling sanctions.”
Piazza said with his wife’s family still in the Ukraine, the family has gotten a lot of words of support, which he appreciates.
But, he added, he knows it’s hard for people in Cody to understand just what it’s like to be in the Ukraine right now. He said the closest equivalent, as crazy as it sounds, would be if Montana were threatening to invade.
“It’s scary to see something like this is possible in the 21st century,” Piazza said.
So, as diplomatic talks continue and Russian troops and tanks stay massed along the shared border, Piazza leaves Ukraine having tried to do as much as he could to ensure the people he has worked with are prepared.
“Our position as a family and a business is to be ready whenever,” he said. “It’s hard to sit on my hands as if nothing is happening.”
