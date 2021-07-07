Patricia Faye Sebring, 78, of Sedalia, Mo., passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
She was born May 16, 1943, in Cody, daughter of William M. and Margaret Celina (Pierce) Smith.
On Dec. 30, 1966, in Madison, Kan., she was married to Darrell Clinton Sebring, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2004.
One of seven children, Pat grew up on a ranch in Wyoming. She was a 1961 graduate of Cody High School. She later attended college, including some time at State Fair Community College.
Her work experience included Fanestil’s Meats in Emporia, Kan., Wilson Foods in Marshall and Missouri Pressed Metals in Sedalia. She was a member of the UFCW Union.
Pat was a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church in Sedalia. She sang in the choir and belonged to United Methodist Women.
Music was a big part of her life. She played trombone in her younger years, but more recently played baritone, having played in a trio. She sang in the Sedalia Chorale, played in the Sedalia Community Band, and sang in the Messiah.
Other hobbies included quilting, watching Royals baseball and researching family history. She was a great cook.
Pat loved everyone and everyone loved Pat. Her kindness radiated and she always put others before herself. She had a good sense of humor, and cared a lot about her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her cat.
Survivors include her children Bruce Sebring of Olathe, Kan., Leann Sebring of Slater, Mo., and Curtis Sebring of Blue Springs, Mo.; six grandchildren Michael Shackles, Laurissa Griffith, Bradley Shackles, Jeremy Shackles, Clint Shackles and Jacob Green, all of Slater; four great-grandchildren; five siblings, Eugene Smith, Richard Smith, Marian Kingdon, Norman Smith and Merrill Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother John Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at First United Methodist Church on Thompson Boulevard, with Rev. Candace Fowler officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Heckart Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Casket bearers will be Bradley Shackles, Jeremy Shackles, Clint Shackles, Michael Shackles, Adam Griffith and Dave Bishop.
Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society or First United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.
