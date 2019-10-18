The Cody football team battled but could not take down No. 1 Star Valley, falling 20-7 at Spike Vannoy Field early Friday night.
It was a battle of 3A football's best on senior night as No. 2 Cody (6-1) suffered their first loss of the season. Unfortunately it was a battle the Broncs had a chance at winning, committing three costly turnovers and three turnovers on downs in the game.
A Broncs fourth-and-out while down by six points early in the fourth was the turning point as Cody would get no closer from there on out.
The team's traded possessions throughout the first quarter with no score but the Braves opened up the second on the Cody 16.
With 11:52 left in the second, Star Valley scored first with a 21-yard pass reception to Chase Merrell.
The Broncs would get as close as the Braves 16-yard line but would not score before halftime.
A Jackson Gail 34-yard field goal attempt fell short at 6:11 and the Broncs failed to convert on three straight pass plays to close out the second.
Blustery conditions made passing and holding on to the ball exceptionally difficult for players on both sides.
An incomplete pass thrown by Hunter Hays, called by officials as behind the line of scrimmage, was picked up by the Braves for a fumble recovery. Just two plays later, Duncan Radakovich returned the favor picking up a Star Valley fumble.
The Braves led 7-0 at the half.
Hays threw 4-for-9 with 43 passing yards.
The Broncs started the second half on a bad note.
Early in the third, Hays threw an interception to James Erickson, which he returned 48 yards for a score. After Merrell had his PAT blocked by Radakovich it was 13-0.
It took the Broncs nearly five minutes to move down the field on their next drive but the Broncs finally hit pay dirt with a Tristan Blatt score at 1:17 in the third.
After a huge Nic Talich rush on a misdirect play brought Cody to the 21-yard line, the Broncs kept pushing.
With third-and-goal from the Braves 10, Hays scrambled to his right but found no man so he took off rushing, making it to the 4-yard line. Then, with the game already on the line, Hays sent it through the air to Blatt for a huge touchdown reception.
It was a bold play call as Hays had completed half his passes at that point.
Gail hit the PAT and it was 13-7.
The Broncs were able to force a Braves turnover on downs early in the fourth and took possession of the ball with a chance to take the lead.
But they only gained one first down and an incomplete pass to Drew Trotter on fourth-and-long spelled the end of the drive.
It was here Star Valley steadily pushed into Cody territory and with 4:55 remaining, Brant Nelson dove it in on a 1-yard QB keeper on fourth down.
Cody pushed to about midfield on their next drive but would turn it over on downs, sealing their first loss of the season.
Talich led the Broncs on offense with 102 total yards on 10 carries and had five tackles on defense. Matt Sandoval chipped in 70 rushing yards on 13 carries. Hays threw 7-for-16 for 77 passing yards. Keith Conner had one sack.
The Broncs finished the night with eight penalties for 55 yards.
The Broncs did rack up 222 rushing yards, more than double what the Braves have allowed on average this season. Furthermore, Cody was the first 3A west team to score on Star Valley this season.
With the loss the Broncs hold the #2 seed heading into the playoffs which start in two weeks. But first they will head on the road to take on Green River at 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.