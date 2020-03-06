Day one of action at the Wyoming High School State Alpine Skiing Championships is in the books with both Cody teams in third place.
On Friday the slalom race took place at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
Jackson is leading the pack for both boys and girls competitions.
The Broncs with 36 points, are only 16 points behind Jackson. Cody's girls with 27 points, are only four points behind second place Natrona but are 53 points out of first.
Sterling Banks was the top Cody skier Friday with a seventh place finish in the boys race. In ninth was Jasper Crofts.
For the Fillies Nicole Wagler led the way with a 10th place performance. Only one spot behind her was Alaina Gross in 11th.
Giant slalom will take place Saturday with a 10 a.m. start.
Team and individual awards will take place immediately following the race with all-state honors as well.
Currently, Wagler and Banks are in fifth for all-state points. If they hold their spots or better Saturday they will both make first team all-state.
James Davis is in seventh for all-state points even after falling in slalom on Friday. David Reed is right behind him in eighth, while Crofts and Gus Mahieu are just outside the state honorable mention top-15 in 16th and 17th.
McKinley Ross and Catherine Lovera are in 13th and 15th respectively for all-state points, good enough for honorable mention if those spots hold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.