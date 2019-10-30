The Meeteetse Longhorns football team will face Hannah-Elk Mountain Friday in the first round of the state 1A six-man football playoffs.
Set for 1 p.m. kickout, the 4-4 Longhorns, the fourth seed in the West region will be hosted by the 8-0 No. 1 seed.
The quarterfinal winner will face the winner of Lingle-Fort Laramie against Burlington next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.