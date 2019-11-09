The Cody girls swim team capped its season by breaking one school record, notching several top finishes, and placing sixth in the 3A state championships in Gillette this week.
 
The quartet of Megan Boysen, Brylee Allred, Kaelee VanNortrick and Ally Boysen finished third in the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 56.11 seconds, the fastest ever swum by a Cody team.
 
Other top finishes were a third-place by Ally Boysen with a 54.50 in the 100 freestyle, a third by sister Megan in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.56 and a third in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
 
The two Boysens, Tayleigh Hopkin and Marissa Rosenbaum combined to finish in 3:54.99 time in that relay, the first time under the four-minute barrier this season.
 
Allred was fourth in the 100 breaststroke in a personal best 1:13.20.
 
Lander won the team title.

