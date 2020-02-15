The Cody girls basketball team struggled on the road Friday-Saturday in class 4A play in southwest Wyoming.
The Fillies fell to Evanston 44-32 on Friday and Green River 67-35 on Saturday.
Cody (7-9) hosts Northwest Quadrant opponent Kelly Walsh at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Sweitzer Gym.
