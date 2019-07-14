After getting swept earlier this month at home, the Cody Legion baseball team returned the favor Sunday, winning on the road 9-2, 15-4.
Cody 9, Sheridan 2
A six-run first inning helped the Cubs pull away in the first game.
Cody Phillips started with a double and Devyn Engdahl hit single. One run scored on a single by Jared Grenz and another on a single by Tristan Blatt. A double to left by Heston Williams gave Cody a 4-0 lead. Jack Schroeder then hit a single and a fifth run came in on a sac fly by Tyler Grenz. The final run scored on a single by Elijah Leyva.
In the fourth Jared Grenz hit a solo home run to left. Singles by Blatt and Tyler Grenz and a walk by Schroeder made it 8-1. Cody's final run came in the fifth on a solo home run by Blatt.
Sheridan scored a run in the third and in the sixth.
Cody finished with 15 hits. Blatt went 3-3, Phillips and Leyva 2-4, and Engdahl and Tyler Grenz 2-5.
Max Williams earned the win, giving up two runs on six hits through 7 innings.
Cody 15, Sheridan 5
Cody racked up 18 hits in the second game to close it out in six innings.
The Cubs scored in every inning, starting with one run in the first on a double by Phillips and single by Engdahl.
Sheridan took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the inning, but Cody tied the game in the second. Ethan Johnston and Hayden Bronnenberg hit singles and Leyva a double to score one run. Leyva also scored on a passed ball.
The Cubs took the lead in the third. Jared Grenz hit a single and scored on a wild pitch. Johnston hit a sac fly and the third run came in on an error.
In the fourth, Phillips, Engdahl and Jared Grenz hit singles, Blatt was hit by a pitch to score a run and Heston Williams grounded into a fielder's choice to make it 9-3. Johnston hit a double to score another run, Tyler Grenz walked and Leyva hit a single to make it 11-3.
Cody added a run in the fifth on a single by Tyler Grenz. In the sixth, Phillips hit a double and scored on a sac fly. Jared Grenz then hit a double and scored on a single by Blatt.
The Troopers scored its final runs in the fourth and sixth.
The Cubs finished with 18 hits. Blatt went 3-3, Engdahl 3-4, Johnston 2-3, and Jared Grenz and Phillips 3-5.
Phillips earned the win, giving up five runs on 11 hits through 6 innings.
