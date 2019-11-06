A documentary film telling the story of a deer’s migration and a researcher attempt to travel that same path will be shown at Big Horn Cinema on Monday.
“Deer 139” will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
University of Wyoming research scientist Samantha Dwinnell spent the last five years on the ground capturing and collaring mule deer in the Wyoming Range to track where individuals go, how they connect with the landscape and how that relationship affects their survival and reproduction.
Dwinnell’s work shows wintering mule deer are utterly dependent on their ability to access distant, productive, high-elevation summer ranges via migration.
Dwinnell, along with an all-women team of fellow adventurers and naturalists, walked deer 139’s migration trail for 85 miles from her winter range in the sagebrush steppe outside LaBarge up into and over the Wyoming Range, across the Greys River, to an alpine cirque in the Salt River Range.
The team carried skis, pack rafts, food and camera equipment to film the expedition and bring viewers along for the adventure.
The event is being host by the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.
