Whatever happened to the .357 magnum?
It was a standout success following its introduction and for several decades afterward regarded as the most potent factory produced handgun round. It was initially introduced in the early 1930s and not dethroned as the king of factory handgun cartridges until the .44 magnum was introduced in the mid 1950s. It was, during that time, legendary.
Even the celebrated General Patton carried a .357 magnum revolver in World War II and in this country, at one time, 90 percent of the law enforcement officers carried a double-action .357 revolver of some stripe (usually Smith and Wesson) as a duty gun. That was until the wonder nine, plastic pistols came along and stole the scene. Now, other than the occasional mention as a daily carry gun for civilians, we seldom hear about it.
During its ascendency to the No. 1 handgun round position back before World War II, the .357 was regarded as the ultimate in handgun hunting cartridges by many nimrods. It was effectively employed for taking elk, moose, deer, antelope, giant Kodiak brown bears and even some African game animals. I have personally used it to tag over a half dozen mule deer, the odd antelope, a mountain lion and scores of rock chucks, badgers and coyotes. Just so you know, all of the big stuff was taken out-of-state where the .357 was legal for such.
It was also the first cartridge I learned to reload, initially accomplished with the old style LEE hand loader and a hammer. You old guys know what I’m talking about. With Hornady bullets, primers and powder purchased from the Beaver Pond sporting goods store in Bozeman, Mont., I wandered the backcountry up there with total confidence. I used Elmer Keith’s recommended load of 2,400 under a 158 grain, jacketed, round nose, Hornady bullet. It worked.
At the time, about 1970, Sandi and I were living just outside of Bozeman and one of the big box stores in town had a sale on Ruger Blackhawk, single action revolvers, both the .357 and the .44 magnums. I’d heard and read a lot about how powerful the .357 was and not much about the .44 magnum. I really needed a hard-hitting, easily packable handgun.
Since I disappeared into the mountains every chance I got with my pack, my dogs and that Ruger, I probably carried it thousands of miles over the years. And since open carry was legal nearly everywhere in Montana back then, even in town, the revolver went virtually everywhere I went.
Since we didn’t have a lot of discretionary cash, the price of ammunition was a consideration in my choice, as opposed to just being $10 less than its big brother, the .44 magnum. As was the fact that I could shoot less expensive .38 specials for practice and small game hunting in it too.
After a couple of years I could finally afford bullet molds and associated casting equipment and started down that path with enthusiasm. I always figured that with a 180- or 200-grain hard cast bullet over a suitable charge of H-110 powder that I’d be able to handle whatever turned up, even a bear with attitude.
Alaskan brown bear guide Phil Shoemakers’ daughter, a registered guide herself, killed a big brownie with her .357 and a game warden in Montana used his hip gun in .357 to save his bacon after a release went western and a bad-tempered griz had him on the ground. There are other stories too.
Penetration, properly placed, kills. Still, when it’s your butt in the sling, bigger is always better, given that you can control it. Several years after I’d bought that early three screw Ruger in .357, I bought a Rossi Model 92 Winchester clone. A handy, light lever gun chambered in .357. Mostly to have a handgun and rifle-carbine combination in the same caliber. At the time I had no idea how potent the cartridge could be in a rifle.
By now I was pretty much an Elmer Keith advocate, as in hard-cast, big-bore, heavy-weight bullets for handguns for big game hunting or serious personal use. Those were in calibers that start with 4, loaded with copious amounts of H-110 powder and preferably .45 Colt. Thank you for the education, George.
It was mostly curiosity that compelled me to load those 158-grain loads into the lightweight Rossi clone and fire them over my chronograph. Well, that and a magazine article assignment. I was pleasantly surprised to find I could safely run 158-grain jacketed bullets out of the barrel of the little Rossi at nearly 1,800 feet per second. I understand the original factory load for the 30-30 was a 160-grain bullet at between 1,600 and 1,800 fps – not much difference.
The 30-30, which I love, has the advantage of sectional density as opposed to the .357’s larger meplat and bullet diameter. In explanation, sectional density has a lot to do with a bullet’s ability to penetrate tissue, and most woodsmen I know understand that any bullet has to penetrate deep enough in an animal to hit the “off” switch to be effective.
During this period, I found out that on broadside shots the .357 hard-cast, Keith-type bullets would shoot through antelope-sized critters and exit at roughly 100 yards. The jacketed loads would also kill mule deer at similar ranges (I never felt like pushing the range past that) and exit the animal if through the chest on a broadside shot.
Since all .357s will also shoot less expensive .38 specials, those are useful for small-game foraging. Incidentally, a hot .38 special with a Keith-style hardcast or a factory jacketed bullet will kill a whitetail doe at 75 or 80 yards and may, or may not, exit the animal.
To sum this up, if one had to hit the woods in a hurry and required a light, packable handgun and a light companion long gun, for either business or survival purposes, and was constrained to use the same cartridge in both with ammunition that could be found virtually anywhere, the .357 magnum wouldn’t be inappropriate.
As Doug Marcida on the hit TV show “Forged In Fire” says, “It will kill!”
