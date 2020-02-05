At the end of last Friday’s Meeteetse girls basketball game at Burlington, Amanda Cooley made a desperation heave as impressive as any Patrick Mahomes did to win the Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I threw it as far as I could,” Cooley said.
And she completed her own touchdown pass to a streaking Sammy May (high scorer with 18 points), who laid the ball into the basket to give the Lady Longhorns a 39-38 victory at the buzzer over their rivals.
The stunning play culminated a helter-skelter last 40 seconds for an unlikely comeback providing the Longhorns with a ninth straight win.
“Everything seemed to go our way in the last seconds,” coach Ernie May said.
The triumph raised Meeteetse’s record to 10-7 after starting the season 1-7. This was the Longhorns’ only game of the week because Dubois, whose boys team played Meeteetse, did not field a girls team this season.
“Incredible,” Cooley said of the streak. “It feels really amazing.
The Lady Huskies took an 11-6 first-quarter lead and led 20-14 at halftime. The teams played an even third quarter before Meeteetse rallied.
As the clock ran down, the Longhorn prospects seemed bleak.
“These girls never give up,” coach May said. “Burlington games are always tight and Burlington played very well. We could have given up, but the girls never let them get too far ahead.”
Meeteetse had possession trailing 38-34. The ball came to sophomore Delanie Salzman on the perimeter and she did not feel she was covered closely.
“There was one girl in front of me and I thought, ‘I know I can hit this,’” she said. “‘I’ve got nothing to lose.’”
Salzman, who had 9 points, hit the three-pointer. Burlington took the ball inbounds and Meeteetse fouled, but the Huskies missed both free throws and Meeteetese called time out.
There were four seconds remaining when Cooley was handed the ball by a referee. Coach May said his team was in a similar situation earlier this season and did not execute, so it practiced extra for this eventuality.
“Amanda laid a perfect pass to Samantha and she took one dribble and laid the ball in as time ran out,” he said.
That set off a huge Meeteetse celebration.
“It was crazy,” Salzman said of the finish. “Nine in a row. I hope we can keep it up.”
