Fishing on New Year’s Day is the best way to begin a new year, if you are a fisher person.
At least that is my opinion and I am sticking with it. In the Cody area, weather conditions on the first day of the year are not always guaranteed to have temperatures above freezing. If temps do climb above the freezing mark, there is usually a strong wind associated with the event, which does not make fishing necessarily fun.
Since I have seen many New Years come and go, I thought I would share a memory from a decade ago. Jan. 1, 2010, was one of those winter days when the ambient temperature rose well above the freezing mark and the wind was wonderfully absent. The sun shone bright and warm on the landscape and the warmer waters encouraged midges and blue-winged olives to become active on flowing water, which then spurred trout activity.
The Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone was my destination at that time. Heads and shoulders were showing as bulges in the lower Clarks Fork near the Wyoming-Montana state line by the time I managed to arrive. The trout numbers were much higher 10 years ago than they are now in 2020, which is unfortunate to report.
I had timed my arrival to coincide with the sun at its apex and the water and air temps as good as they would get for the day. My expectations were riding high by the time I climbed into my waders, laced up wading boots and marched off to the river.
Bulges in the surface are not hard to see, but they can be difficult to assess what size the fish are making those bulges. They could be made by small or large fish and the only way to know for sure what size fish was making those bulges was to make some casts and get hooked up.
Even before my arrival, I had already made up my mind to fish small dry flies along the edges of the Clarks Fork in the hopes the trout or whitefish would be accommodating. If the hatches weren’t there, then I was going to sneak my way up a spring creek nearby where the hatches are guaranteed even during the coldest winter days. Sure enough, after a few casts were made and the right fly was determined, my rod was consistently bent and the catch rate began to climb.
I had tried several different blue winged olive dry fly patterns before I hit the lottery after tying on a size 18 snowshoe rabbit’s foot sparkle dun with a gray body and copper Antron yarn for a trailing shuck. This fly easily imitates Baetis (blue-winged olives) or midges when tied in sizes 16-24. If my memory is still working, I stayed with this fly pattern the rest of this long gone New Year’s day.
A variety of trout took the small dry fly frequently as I fished my way along the edges of the Clarks Fork, keeping a sharp eye out for the next rising fish as I did so. Rainbows, cutthroat and brown trout succumbed to my tiny dry, as did the river’s numerous whitefish. A fish by the way that pulls very hard when tied fast to a light leader and small fly. After all, it is the tug that is the drug, not the size or species of fish caught.
I fished until the sun set in the notch of the Clarks Fork Canyon between Bald Ridge and the Beartooth Mountains before my extremities and rod guides succumbed to the now dropping temperature, while the fish activity had slowed to nothing but whitefish feeding. Since this New Year’s Day had no football to watch, nor was there family in town, my time on the river was spent alone.
Where other anglers might have been, I do not know. I was alone the entire afternoon without the interference of any other angler except for a few bald eagles soaring over the slower sections of the Clarks Fork. Every once in a while one would plummet headlong into the river and fly away to a bald cottonwood with a fish in its talons. I found this to be a good omen to begin another new year – and fishing dry flies to boot.
If you find yourself alone without work, family or other commitments that require your presence at the beginning of another decade, I highly recommend taking the chance to get away and have some alone time on a river or stream. It is time well spent and a good way to reflect on any resolutions you want to keep or discard during the next 365 days. Whether fishing or celebrating some other way this New Year, I wish everyone a blessed, safe and productive 2020. Happy New Year.
