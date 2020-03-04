The young Meeteetse boys basketball team may not have been able to advance from the 1A West Regional, but the players showed what they’re capable of this season.
“We had a great season that had some big wins that really showed what we could do as a team and a family,” junior Dale McBride said. “The tournament was tough and we did not play as well as we would have liked.”
The Longhorns (11-13) finished the regular season 11-11, 4-4 in conference play and earned the No. 2 seed from their conference but ran into tough postseason opponents. They fell to Farson-Eden 48-28 on Thursday in Lander, 52-43 to Dubois on Friday.
“It wasn’t the finish we were hoping for,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “Offensively we started out too slow in each of our games. However they did keep battling and fought until the end. Defensively they played pretty solid in both games, we just didn’t put enough points on the board.”
McBride led the way against Farson-Eden with 14 points and six rebounds, Tozai May added eight points and Dace Bennett scored three and grabbed nine rebounds.
Despite an injury, McBride came back to play in the tournament even though he was probably only about 75%, Hagen said.
The next day Meeteetse rallied in the third quarter, outscoring Dubois 12-5 to make it a game going into the fourth but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Sophomore Kalvin Erickson contributed in all facets of the game with 12 points, eight steals, six rebounds and four assists.
McBride added 11 points and eight rebounds and Dace Bennett tallied nine points and nine rebounds.
“Both Dace Bennett and Kalvin Erickson stepped up their game defensively, especially with rebounding,” Hagen said. “I am proud of the work these guys put in this year and am looking forward to seeing what this young group does in the future.”
Bennett, although frustrated with the tough postseason, was also happy to look ahead.
“All in all it was a great basketball season for sure,” he said. “(I’m) looking forward to the next two years.”
For seniors Asa Eldredge, Kaden Redding, Brandon Tew and Courtney Braten, the tournament was the end of a high school career.
“I am disappointed with how the season ended but most teams around the state will feel the same way,” Braten said. “But I had a great time and I love my team so I think it was a very good season in general.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.