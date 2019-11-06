If you were reading this column last week, you probably noticed something was amiss. Yep, you guessed, a couple of paragraphs were somehow dropped resulting in portions of the rest of the column sounding a bit confusing. Some readers probably thought, “so what else is new.” Trust me, this time the deletion-confusion wasn’t my fault, but since it was Halloween, who knows? Gremlins? Bad JuJu? Whatever – my apologies.
Moving on, recently a friend had a .480-caliber, stainless-steel, Ruger Bisley revolver with less than a half-dozen rounds through it, that he wanted to sell for whatever reason at a more-than-fair price. For the uninitiated, the .480 Ruger caliber is the powerful kid brother of the behemoth .475 Linebaugh cartridge, a powerful handgun cartridge developed by our own John Linebaugh over a quarter century ago for killing those nasty tempered T-Rex that hang out around Line Creek. The .480 Ruger is basically a shortened .475, developed by commercial interests for those who couldn’t handle the Linebaugh version. Still, it’s way more powerful than even a hopped up .44 magnum.
Did I buy it? Does a bass eat bugs?
The only negative was that it had the standard 6 1/2 inch barrel. I much prefer a 4-4 1/2 inch barrel on my packin’ guns. So Sandi and I hied ourselves off to Dustin Linebaugh’s homestead and shop. Dustin is an old friend and my go-to guy when it comes to modifying revolvers. My intent was to have the barrel chopped to 4 inches.
Short story version is five hours later Dustin had pulled the revolver apart, polished and fit and adjusted basically everything he could find that was out of kilter, (factory stock Rugers have some finish problems) and then understanding the .480 Ruger bored cylinder was just long enough and easily stout enough to house the .475 Linebaugh cartridge, he rechambered the revolver to .475 Linebaugh cartridge.
Both of John’s Linebaugh’s innovations, the .500 Linebaugh and the .475 Linebaugh presaged, by at least two decades, the efforts of Smith and Wesson to later develop and claim the high ground with their later .500 S&W and the .460 S&W. Dustin worked with his dad for several years.
Both father and son are master pistol smiths in their own right. When Dustin finished his work on my new heavy, it was a proper revolver for heavy duty wet work, capable of killing any of the big shaggies running around the backcountry on this continent.
The next step was to sight the revolver for the new round. When I bought it, it was sighted in for the .480 Ruger cartridge, naturally. That’s a 350-grain bullet at about 1,200 fps. Dustin had some 440-grain cast slugs loaded over 24 grains of H-110 powder he volunteered for the job – the .475 Linebaugh loading. That’s an ounce of lead leaving the barrel of a two and a half pound revolver around 1,400 feet per second. In the common parlance, it is basically a hot, handheld 45-70 rifle load in a revolver. Don’t you know I just love big uns.
To be frank, I found the experience of shooting the .475 surprisingly pleasant, exhilarating even. It’s nothing like you’d think. Recoil ain’t bad and it hits where you point it – fun. I think my 6-year-old grandson Walker could enjoy an afternoon of busting rocks with this sweet shooting revolver.
Not. This puppy bites like a big dog.
A couple of decades ago, when John and his family were our neighbors on Line Creek, he talked me into test shooting his .475 maximum handgun cartridge which, compared to the regular .475 is like comparing a .300 magnum to a .30-06. Recoil wise, the .475 Maximum is in a totally different league than anything else I’ve ever shot. Shooting them was like holding onto a howitzer.
But I was younger then and my hands were much stronger and arthritis free. Now, in my senility and several thousand large bore handgun rounds later, this .475 with Dustin’s standard loads may be the upper limit my arthritic hands can endure, even short term. It’s certainly as much fun as I care to enjoy for more than a limited period of time.
This is not the first handgun I’ve ever shot that fought back, but it’s the first one that won a round by default. The fault of this old man, that is. After putting several rounds on the target, I got a touch casual and must have relaxed my grip a bit. After touching off round number eight, I was reflecting that this wasn’t my brightest hour as the blood streamed into my left eye. Not a good idea to become less than totally focused while putting rounds downrange with this piece.
When the revolver recoiled up and back, the front sight put a knot above my left eye and sliced neatly into my forehead. I can now put in my memoirs that I was “scope cut” by a revolver with no scope. Again, full power loads in this big bore are a handful. But not to worry, I finished sighting the revolver in before I shut down for the day.
Anyway, in trying to find brass, loading dies, bullet molds and assorted stuff for assembling reloads of a milder nature, I understood why my freind had this fun-gun for sale. Not only is it very expensive to shoot factory loads in, you can’t find them or the components for building your own reloads anywhere local – or in the next seven counties. Thanks a bunch Bob.
But thanks to Todd Bently up in Clark at his Clark’s Fork Trading Company, I am on the fast track in getting enough components to get some ammo assembled. Soon enough I’ll be whanging away at distant rocks out in Oregon Basin or thumping steel at closer ranges as I enjoy learning about this new purchase. Frankly speaking, I’m not planning on shooting the revolver all that much and decidedly intending on reserving full power loads for serious social work in the backwoods. Maybe, if I can get it house broken in time, I’ll try to fill my deer tag with it this year.
The irony of the whole situation is that I still need that darned barrel shortened.
