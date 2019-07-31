After 16 years of visits to Cody Nite Rodeo – and after selling his roping horses – Texas cowboy Coleman White is retiring.
White, 58, has been competing off and on this summer in tie-down roping, but said after making some cameo rides on friends’ horses at the end of this week that is likely it for him and his longtime affiliation with Cody.
“There are other things to do,” White said. “I can play golf and I have a Corvette in the garage that I can fix.”
White really has been a long-time fixture in his event. Twice he won year-end championships in tie-down roping and he has also earned a sprinkling of other monthly buckle prizes.
“I’ve got five trinkets from Cody,” White said.
A resident of Stephenville, Texas, White was a regular roper in Texas in the Cody off-season, but said he stopped doing that two years ago.
However, if he gets the itch to rope in winter, White said he lives just across the street from a covered roping center where some horses suitable for roping can be used.
White felt badly that his horses, Speedy, 18, and Snip, 6, were being under-utilized and began making the effort to sell them about a year ago.
“The horses are too good to sit there,” White said. “My horses were great horses. They needed to be used.”
White’s competition days decreased this summer. In recent years he was one of the oldest full-time every-day regulars in any event at Stampede Park.
For a time he was the object of jokes by public address announcers exaggerating his age even more and telling spectators he was the only AARP member entered.
The main reason White competed at all in Cody this year was to ride the younger Snip, a horse whom he had invested several years training.
White intended to rope this week at Cody Nite Rodeo using a borrowed horse.
“A few more times,” he said.
And then it was off to Texas.
