Throughout his baseball career, Cody High School senior Max Williams said he always knew he wanted to play in college.
Now he’ll get the chance, recently signing to play for Dawson Community College in Glendive, Mont., next year.
“It’s great to see Max have this opportunity to play baseball in college,” Cubs coach Bart Grenz said. “He set a goal to play college baseball and has worked hard to accomplish that.
“Max put a lot of time and effor into finding the right fit in a school both academic and baseball-wise.”
Williams visited the school in November, meeting the coaches and players.
“It’s small and felt like home,” he said of the school. “The coach wants to be competitive and I like what he’s doing with the program.”
Coach Phil McClure took over the Buccaneer Baseball program in August 2018. Last spring the Buccaneers qualified for the Region XIII tournament. It was the first time since 2016 that the baseball team has made an appearance in the tournament.
“Max will be a kid that jumps into our program, working for a role in our pitching staff,” McClure said. “We are excited to have him on board as a key component to our goal of winning the Mon-Dak Conference. His experience and command with his pitches will give us the opportunity to stay in and win some ball games.
“I am thrilled to receive his commitment to become a Buccaneer and excited to see what his future holds here at DCC.”
Williams took up the sport at a young age, participating in T-ball and playing on All-Star teams while in Little League. He was also a part of the 12U team that won state and attended the Little League Baseball Northwest Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, Calif., in 2014.
“Seeing those better teams made us better players because we knew what we needed to do to improve,” he said.
It was in Little League he gravitated to pitching.
“It was one of my favorite things,” he said.
He continued to hone his skills on the Legion C and B teams. Williams saw some playing time on the Legion A team in 2018, including at the state tournament at NWCART Regional played in Idaho where the Cubs finished runner-up.
He moved into the starting pitching rotation for Cody last year and finished the season with a 7-2 record.
The Cubs won the conference but played up at AA state, where they finished 0-2. Cody also hosted the NWCART Regional and went 1-2.
“One of my favorite things (about baseball) is being with my friends,” he said. “I enjoy bonding with the team.”
Williams hopes the Cubs can recapture the A state championship this upcoming season.
“We’ll definitely be very skilled and have a good chance to win it,” he said.
On the mound he said he hopes to “throw a lot of strikes.”
And with his college decision made, he said he can now enjoy the rest of his senior year and begin preparing for baseball.
“There’s less stress now that I don’t have to think about what I’m doing after high school,” he said.
Williams is the 25th Cody baseball player to sign with a college program.
