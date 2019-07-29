Playing up at the Wyoming American Legion Baseball Class AA State Tournament in Gillette during the weekend, the Cody Legion baseball team finished 0-2.
“It was one of those weekends,” coach Bart Grenz said. “We played well and hit the ball hard. We just couldn’t catch a break to get momentum on our side.”
The Cubs, east No. 4 seed, opened against Casper, the No. 1 team from the west. They then faced Evanston.
“I thought the competition in Gillette was pretty solid,” Tyler Grenz said. “Casper was very athletic and played with a lot of confidence. Evanston was able to put a lot of balls in play and drop them in for hits.
“We played very well as a team, and had few errors and mental mistakes. I think one thing to take away from state was that every pitch counts and you can’t take any pitch off.”
Cody is now 45-14 overall and will be off until Aug. 9 when it hosts the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament.
“We have quite a bit of time before our next game to be able to squeeze in some practice and look forward to playing at home against the Montana state champ on Aug. 9,” coach Grenz said.
Casper 10, Cody 0
Casper is one of the top teams in the tournament and showed it Friday in the opener.
“Casper’s a good team,” coach Grenz said. “They play with a lot of fire and desire.”
Only five Cubs reached base during the game. Jared Grenz had a single in the first, Tyler Grenz and Heston Williams recorded singles in the second, Blatt had a double in the fourth and Engdahl added a walk in the sixth.
“I thought we played well, we just didn’t get the big hit to get some momentum and get things started,” coach Grenz said.
The Oilers scored five runs in the second, with three doubles in the inning. They added three in the third on four walks and two singles, one in the fourth and one in the sixth to close out the game early.
At the plate Tyler Grenz and Williams went 1-2, and Blatt and Jared Grenz 1-3.
Williams took the loss, giving up five runs on six hits through 2 innings. Engdahl pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed three runs on two hits and Hayden Bronnenberg went 2 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits.
Evanston 7, Cody 2
The Cubs were eliminated Saturday, losing to Evanston 7-2.
“We came out against Evanston and looked really sharp but it just wasn’t our day,” coach Grenz said. “Evanston got on a little roll late and was able to hit the ball where we weren’t.”
Cody Phillips hit a triple to start the game and scored on a sac fly by Jared Grenz to make it 1-0.
The Cubs added to their lead in the fourth, scoring a run on singles by Blatt, Tyler Grenz and Ethan Johnston.
Cody got six more batters on base but couldn’t score again, while Evanston tied the game in the fourth, took a 4-2 lead with two more in the fifth and scored three in the sixth to lead 7-2.
“We had a lot of hard hits right at guys and they were able to make the routine plays,” Tyler Grenz said.
The Cubs finished with 11 hits. Johnston went 2-3, and Tyler Grenz, Phillips, Blatt and Jack Schroeder 2-4.
Elijah Leyva took the loss, giving up three runs on four hits through 4 innings. Blatt went 2 innings and gave up four runs on six hits.
