Despite committing six turnovers and five fumbles, the Broncs football team (7-1) still managed a 17-10 win over Green River (2-6) on the road Friday night.
It was a game that wasn't over until the last minute, as the Broncs struggled to keep any offensive rhythm all night long. Luckily the Broncs defense kept the team in it with a multitude of red zone stops.
Cody was able to hold on after a Nic Talich rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter, forcing two scoreless drives from the Wolves to close out the affair.
The first half was about as ugly as they come for the Broncs, coughing up three fumbles and throwing one interception with only 124 total yards. It seemed that every time the Broncs got a little momentum going, a turnover was waiting around the corner. Despite it all, they carried a 10-7 lead into the half.
After Devon Brown fumbled a punt return, the Wolves struck first when Isaac Ruiz hauled in a 39-yard touchdown reception at 9:00 in the first quarter, capping off a four play, 49-yard drive.
After driving 67 yards to the Green River 1-yard line on their first offensive possession, Hunter Hays fumbled on a quarterback sneak for the Broncs second turnover of the game.
The Broncs were returned the favor just five plays later when the Wolves fumbled the ball on a handoff attempt. Starting the drive from the Green River 25 the Broncs still could not score, turning it over on downs on the 8.
But it was here Matt Sandoval intercepted a Green River pass and returned the first play from scrimmage for a 'pick six' to even the score at 7-7.
After the defense was able to force another stop the Broncs took over on offense and methodically drove 37 yards in nine plays. Jackson Gail nailed a 32-yard field goal to make it 10-7 at 3:35 in the second.
The Broncs committed two more turnovers in the quarter but were able to stop Green River on the Cody 25 to finish out the half.
Hays was 2-for-4 with 24 passing yards in the first half while Sandoval had 41 total yards on four carries and one reception.
Jachob Fuss was 7-for-20 with 73 passing yards for the Wolves.
Early in the third, Zane Tuttle recovered a Green River fumble on the Broncs punt, setting Cody up at the Wolves 32, but that drive would come up short.
Later in the quarter, Green River pushed all the way for a first-and-goal on the Cody 9, but the Broncs defense forced yet another stop.
Oran Watts missed a 27-yard field goal on that drive but later redeemed himself at 1:01 in the third with a 34-yard boot to tie it up.
Cody committed two more fumbles in the third, one of which resulting in a turnover.
The Broncs scored their first offensive TD at 9:30 in the fourth when Talich rumbled home a 15-yard rush through the center of the line. His score capped off a nine play, 65-yard drive that gave Cody a one-score lead for the remainder.
The Broncs quickly got the ball back and effectively drained more than six minutes of game clock, driving all the way to the Green River 14.
Another turnover on downs gave the Wolves one final chance to score with about 2:00 left. The Wolves drove 30 yards but it would not matter as the Broncs defense earned their final shut down of the game.
Cody finished the game with 200 rushing yards, of which Talich and Drew Trotter allotted for 110 of those yards.
Hays finished 5-for-9 with 67 passing yards. Fuss was 12-for-38 for 127 passing yards.
The Broncs will open up the first round of playoffs at home against Worland (3-5) next Friday night at Spike Vannoy Field.
