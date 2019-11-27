By besting Air Force Prep, 73-65, last weekend, the Northwest College women’s basketball team won its fourth game of the season.
Although the Lady Trappers also fell to the Colorado Ballers on the same trip to Colorado Springs, dropping to 4-4, the victory equalled the team’s 2018-19 win total.
On their road trip to Colorado, the Northwest College men lost to Trinidad State, 89-65, and Air Force Prep, 92-77.
The Trappers are 3-5.
“The score was not really an indication of how close the game was,” Trapper coach Jay Collins said of the men’s defeat by Air Force Prep.
Jerome Mabry was high man for Northwest versus Trinidad State with 15 points and Kyle Brown contributed 12 points.
Brown led the Trappers with 25 points against Air Force Prep. Max Dehon hit for 16 points and Josh Petteno for 10.
The Lady Trappers led by one point at the half against Air Force Prep and made a solid surge in the third quarter.
Samiyah Worrell was top scorer with 17 points and Adela Smutna and Tess Henry added 12 points each.
Northwest built a 10-point, first-quarter lead against the Ballers, but gave the early margin back by halftime.
Worrell’s 16 points was tops for Northwest and three others, Smutna, Henry, and Raquel Turner notched 10 points apiece.
Both the men and women compete Friday and Saturday in the Lions Club Tournament in Sheridan.
