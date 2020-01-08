A recent Billings Gazette article declared “Project to turn manure into natural gas,” outlining an effort by one of our nation’s big energy companies to launch a $200 million project to convert plain old B.S., (bovine effluent) into methane gas. Really? I thought the Washington D.C. political pundits already had that covered.
More relevant to this column, that viewpoint could be applied to those wonderful marketing hucksters, the modern gun writers. The best example is how they’ve all fallen in line with the “Chicken Little” people and how the intelligentsia are going to save the planet by legislating the elimination of standard, lead-based, cup-and-core bullets for hunting. The new replacement bullets will be sans any trace of lead and comprised of homogenous metal alloys.
Anti-hunters want these high cost, mono-metal, premium bullets to be required in America’s game fields. Ostensibly to fight lead poisoning among scavenging raptors and other earth-bound scavengers like coyotes and wolves. This outburst of compassion from the antis even includes hunters, by eliminating the potential of possible harm from ingesting lead fragments among those who hunt for food. Ironically, the joke is on those who think expensive bullets or the imagined threat of lead poisoning to hunters and their families would send most hunters back to either using archery tackle to hunt with or playing badminton.
In many cases the expensive mono-metal bullets are becoming standard fare for hunters, without legislation or push from the antis, simply because those bullets work well. Most of them are quite accurate and kill as well as lead-core bullets. The major drawback for blue-collar hunters, is, again, the higher cost of premium mono-metal bullets. To reiterate, these bullets are not necessary except in special circumstances, unless of course, you’re the type who thinks a daily drive to work should involve at least a Maserati or Ferrari. Overkill is a term I use reluctantly, but it fits here.
Actually, although uncommon initially, premium bullets have existed for as long as I’ve been shooting and hunting, which is over six decades. Nosler Partitions and German H mantel style bullets have been around since the early fifties at least. Regardless, regular cup-and-core bullets will handle 99% of big game hunting situations when using an adequate caliber for the game being targeted.
In handgun hunting I go for mass, as in calibers above .40, in heavy-for-caliber bullets cast from semi-hard alloys, around 15-18 BNH, and launched at moderate velocity. So far, for at least the last 50 years, my plan has worked well on everything from elk, moose and bear, down to the smaller bush folk like deer, antelope and coyotes.
In today’s hunting world, with all the marketing hype, we can lose sight of the fact most times a standard cup-and-lead-core bullet is all we need. For example, over the last couple of decades, Sandi and I have shot mostly 6.5s for our hunting, from her .260 Remington, to my 6x55 Swede and 6.5 Creedmore, using cup-and-core bullets. Although these are not heavyweight calibers, every year those conventional bullets kill everything we aim them at. We’re talking several dozen of big game animals converted to groceries during that period.
Even discounting the current popularity of the 6.5 calibers, one of the current chart toppers for hunting is the 7mm-08, the .308 is another. At the velocities these calibers speed bullets downrange, particularly when hunting deer-sized critters, premium bullets may be overkill. I feel you’re better off with a standard Sierra Game King, Remington Core-loct or Hornady interlock bullet in the appropriate weight, or, at least, as well off as when using one of those pricey premium bullets. Dead is dead.
Roughly speaking, if you’re a handloader, (and you should be if you enjoy shooting), you’ll pay about a third as much for a box of standard Sierra, Speer or Hornady bullets as you will for, say, Barnes TSXs. Considering the superb quality of standard bullets these days, that’s a heck of a bargain.
Like the length of ladies skirts, the styles and colors of younger folks hair, and automobile design, so too bullet design follows fads. Back in the 1930s, spitzer bullets overtook round nosed bullets among the psuedo-cognizant. Then, during the 1960s, boat-tail-based bullets were all the rage. The tipped bullet, like thigh high skirts, comes and goes, actually dating to before 1914 and evolving into the present “ballistic” tips after bypassing the early “bronze” points of the 1950s and the “sabre” tips of the 1960s and the “silver” tips of the 70s.
Currently it’s all about mono-metal construction with temperature resistant plastic tips, all adding increased BCs, (ballistic coefficients) designed for accurate, extreme long-range target shooting.
Bullet fads, like fashion fads, come and go, but for hunting, the traditional designs just keep stacking up the groceries and trophies, performing extremely well for only pennies a shot. Remember, it’s all about the 11th commandment, “Know thy rifle!”
