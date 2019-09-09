The Cody golf team stayed close to home last week and finished fourth at an event split between Lovell and Thermopolis.
The five-team field that included Powell, Lovell, Thermopolis and Worland.
“The benefit of staying closer to home this week was sleeping in our own beds and not travelling as far,” coach Jacob Kraft said. “It allowed us to stay in school a little longer compared to last week.”
Logan Schutzman led the way with an 87-83 in a two-day outing that featured consistently high scores at Lovell’s Foster Gulch.
“As a team we struggled mightily on Thursday with both our short games as well as some tight landing areas,” Kraft said. “We shot our highest team score of the season at 395.”
The bright spot of the day came from Bridger Hult, who finished with his best round of the fall season at 101.
Logan’s 41-46 split for the day included two birdies. After enjoying himself the week before at Buffalo, the Cody junior was excited for the local tourney.
“I can’t wait for the next one,” he said.
The team played better Friday carding a 355 as a team in Thermopolis, which was 40 shots better than Thursday’s round in Lovell.
“Although Thermopolis has less penalty areas to navigate, our guys were much better from inside 100 yards than we were a day ago,” Kraft said. “Hopefully, Friday’s bounce back was a confidence boost our guys needed headed into the conference tourney this coming week.”
Carter, who shot a 97 Thursday, and Logan tied with the low round (83) for the day. Hudson Oelschlager (112-93) had the biggest improvement from day one to day two with a 17 shot swing.
“Hudson’s very capable of shooting in the 80s, and Friday’s round was a clear indication that he’s on the right track to breaking 90 soon,” Kraft said.
Freshman Andy Anderson was Cody’s third scorer over the two days, with Hult fourth as he matched his 101 Thursday score on Friday.
All eight Broncs travel to Evanston this week. Cody can only take five to state, so this week’s scores will help determine those varsity spots travelling to Star Valley.
The 3A West Conference Tournament is hosted by Lyman High School, which shares Evanston’s course with Evanston High School.
Cody faces off against Powell, Lovell, Lander, Pinedale, Star Valley and Lyman-Mountain View.
