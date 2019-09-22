After winning the regular season matchup, the Cody girl tennis team finished second to Kelly Walsh at the 4A North regional tournament Friday-Saturday in Casper.
The Broncs finished seventh.
The Fillies were led by top finishes from the No. 1 doubles team (Maddy Icenogle and Simona Wambeke) who defeated Sheridan’s duo in straight sets, as well as the No. 3 doubles team ( Nathalia Morales and Soffy Anderson) that took down Kelly Walsh in two sets for the title. Both teams won three matches to win.
