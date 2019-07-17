When Ricky Williams was growing up in Mississippi and Alabama he never thought about competing in rodeo.
“I didn’t know black people rodeoed,” he said.
There have been some great and famous African American cowboys, from bull dogger Bill Pickett to roper Fred Whitfield and more. Williams is learning that history.
Fascinated by bucking horses, Williams found out about Cody Nite Rodeo, got here two-thirds of the way through June and now is here for the duration of the summer season. Although Williams posted several scores in the 70s in bareback riding, just last week a 71 gave him his first victory.
Announcer Zane Parker told the crowd in Stampede Park it was Williams’ first win of the year, but he did not know it went deeper than that.
“That’s the first rodeo I’ve won in my life,” Williams said.
Williams, 23, now of Granbury, Texas, hopes this nearly three-month-long educational apprenticeship turns him into a higher level competitor.
“When I leave here, I will be good,” Williams pledged.
Cody Nite Rodeo is about seasoning and gaining experience. During the recent 100th anniversary celebration of the Stampede Rodeo, the bareback field was the hottest of any event. The arena record was broken twice, four guys scored in the 90s and it took an 85 to finish in the money in 8th.
Williams, who worked the rodeo, was an avid watcher, picking up tips. He was impressed with what he saw and realized the high bar the visiting competitors set.
Veteran Will Lowe, 36, stayed on his ride for 86.5 points and yet was only seventh.
“There’s a great group of guys going that are really tough,” Lowe said. “The bareback guys are better than they’ve ever been. Everybody now is so good. If you don’t let it all out, you’re not going to win.”
Lowe joked he has been active for a long time, but “I’m just coming into my prime.”
This is a heck of a time for any young bareback, saddle bronc or bull rider to break in. Heath Ford, a recently retired three-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier, was in Cody for the second time this season offering bareback instruction.
Immediately after Williams’ winning ride, Ford was by his side, offering encouragement and critiquing his form.
“Ricky’s trying to power the horse,” Ford said. “He’s got to be more fluid in what he’s doing. It’s more of a dance than a fight. He needs to keep his shoulders square. He wants to do it. Now more than grit, he needs technique.”
Ford said the top riders now may not be better than the top riders of past years, but there are more top bareback riders than ever.
“The depth is better,” Ford said. “The livestock is so much better than it was even 10 years ago. The rodeo athlete has evolved. They’re training every day. They’re going to work on nutrition. You’ve still got to be cowboy tough, but they have six-pack abs, eight-packs. It’s becoming a more athletic sport.”
Parker, whose job it is to explain and sell the sport to audiences, doesn’t hold back about bareback riding and he doesn’t have to exaggerate.
“This is one of the toughest events on the cowboy’s body,” he said. “The rigging is like a suitcase handle. It’s rough. It’s rowdy.”
Williams may be new to the game, but he knows about that stuff.
“I’ve had a concussion and torn muscles,” Williams said. “It just goes to show me I love it. Rodeo is a tough business. You’ve got to treat your body right.”
Williams has a muscular upper body, tries to rest two out of seven days, and knows he is getting world-class schooling from guys like Ford.
Prior to the debut win, Williams scored higher several times, with a best of 76. But he always came in second or third. Could be there is an 80 in the cards soon. Another special day may be in the offing, but the value of Williams’ entire summer will long be recalled.
“This is something I will remember for the rest of my life,” he said.
