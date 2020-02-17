The Orvis 50-50 On the Water Film Tour held last Tuesday evening at the Big Horn Cinemas in Cody had a superb turnout for both showings. While the film was centered around women fly fishing awesome locations around the world, there were plenty of film vignettes showcasing exotic locations as well as rivers closer to home that kept the men and young people of both genders in attendance on the edge of their seats for the entire showing.
The film was also about the threats to fisheries in fresh and salt waters. For instance, a community in French Polynesia portrayed an island culture losing its young people to France and other countries, while also seeing a visible decline in a once plentiful bonefish population upon which the islanders had relied for food – breakfast, lunch and dinner – for decades, if not centuries.
A team of scientists spent two years studying bonefish behavior, population and habitat, then demonstrated to the islanders how they could take advantage of bonefish as an economic tourism location for recreational fly fishers, as well as how to maintain a healthy bonefish population for food consumption. Local young adults were trained to be competent fishing guides and the older generation was persuaded to utilize other species of fish for food while the bonefish population recovered.
Another vignette discussed the problem with plastic pollution that has fouled our oceans with everything from discarded fishing nets, flip-flop sandals, fishing line, trash bags and plastic bottles of all kinds. This is a problem right here in Cody and the rest of Wyoming. Anglers can help kick plastics by not discarding monofilament fishing line on the ground or in the water, but by taking the used line home to discard properly. The same is true for plastic bottles, bags, and other plastic items that are more common than one thinks. Things like plastic tableware, forks, spoons, knives and sandwich wrappers.
Of course, places like Jurassic Lake in Patagonia, Argentina, shown during the film with rainbow trout literally the size of salmon being caught on the fly by a family from Montana certainly grabbed everyone’s attention when that clip was shown. I base that statement from the ooh’s and aah’s heard when those big trout would leave holes in the surface crushing a dry fly or slashing savagely at a streamer fly under the surface. The lake certainly was added to my bucket list as I nudged my wife while quietly whispering that idea to her.
The film tour was attended by about a 50-50 mix of women and men of all ages. Feedback after the film ended was enthusiastic and genuine. This is exactly what the East Yellowstone Trout Unlimited Chapter had in mind when the decision was made to bring the film tour to Cody. All the money generated from ticket sales and for the raffle items drawn for after each showing went to the chapter to be spent on local fisheries around Cody and in Yellowstone National Park.
As a lifetime member of Trout Unlimited and supporter of EYTU locally, I have been asked by Kathy Crofts, this year’s EYTU president, to thank everyone who attended and supported the fundraising effort. Your support proves Cody cares about its volunteer organizations. Another thanks and shoutout goes to all the Trout Unlimited volunteers who helped with the promotion of the film tour.
Last but definitely not least are Tony Beaverson and Klay Nelson at Big Horn Cinemas. Their generous donation of a theater room for the evening along with helping with promoting the film tour. I can’t speak for everyone, but I am looking forward to next year’s film production by The Orvis Co.
