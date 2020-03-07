Four Cody girls indoor track athletes made history in multiple events to put an exclamation point on a sixth place finish at the state meet Friday-Saturday in Gillette.
Elaine Seibert, Grace Shaffer, Holly Spiering and Riley Smith set a new state record in the sprint medley relay with a time of 4:16.66
The anchor leg of the relay was Smith, who Shaffer said powered from fifth in the pack to first. Smith also snatched two second place finishes in the 800 and 1,600 meter runs.
Shaffer also set a new girls indoor school record, not to mention a personal record and first place finish, in the pole vault clearing 12-05.
The Broncs finished 15th at state, led by Isaac Taylor (eight in high jump and fifth in triple jump) and Daniel Geoghegan (sixth in pole vault).
