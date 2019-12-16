Sophomore Bradley Fick decided he should start the Cody boys swim season with a statement weekend. The Broncs were in a tri-meet at Powell last Friday afternoon and hosted the Cody Invitational Saturday morning at the Rec Center.
“I like to set lofty expectations,” Fick said.
In less than 24 hours, Fick chased six individual state qualifying times in the two meets. In a spectacular, short day, Fick achieved his goal in four events.
And his teammates were right there too. In just two meets the Broncs qualified four swimmers for the 3A state championships months from now, equaling last season’s year-long total.
In a dizzying period of success, Fick put up qualifying marks in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles, the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. Plus, Porter Laing qualified in diving, and senior Anbo Yao and freshman Joseph Killpack each qualified in the butterfly, as well.
Coach Jason Koperski was thrilled by the early performances, saying, “Wow!” A second meet so soon after the opener should have resulted in slower times, but Koperski said returners and newcomers alike set personal bests and others just missed them.
“That means there’s so much room for improvement,” Koperski said.
Fick very nearly did get all six qualifiers, missing in the 50 and 100 freestyles by a combined .5 seconds.
“I am very happy with it,” Fick said of his two-day showing. “It’s a great start to the season. For the team, it was as many as we had all year, which is awesome. It’s incredible.”
Powell won its own triangular meet with a score of 375 points, ahead of Worland, 364, and Cody, 286. The team scores in the Cody Invitational were not available as of press time Monday.
Friday, Fick registered qualifying swims in the 200 in 2 minutes, 8.97 seconds and in the 500 in 6:11.87. Yao’s qualifying fly time was 1:07.17 and Killpack’s was 1:09.80.
Laing, too, qualified on the opening day of the season with 157 points in diving, winning the event, and came back the next day to score 158.05. Laing said he was gunning for qualifying in the opener and was pleased he pulled it off.
“I was kind of expecting to make state in my first meet,” Laing said, “but I was happy with my performance. I scored close to my personal record.”
Laing said he has enough dives in his repertoire that he could be ready for state tomorrow, but this gives him the entire season to increase his degree of difficulty and keep improving form on all of them. He also swam well, dropping time.
Although it was not a qualifier, Trevor Freyder’s 50 was notable. His time of 27.88 seconds won the Powell Triangular. Max Peters took third in 28.67. Joren Vipperman’s 1:02.76 in the 100 freestyle was a solid mark and Laing was right behind him in 1:03.90. Vipperman also recorded a 28.14 50.
Freyder was faster the next day, clocking 27.14. Fick’s state medley time was 2:32.98 and his fly was 1:06.28.
“Overall, I’m blown away,” Koperski said of how fast the Broncs swam. “It’s impressive how much they improved. Four (qualifiers) in the first weekend. That’ll work. A bunch of other guys are ridiculously close.”
The Broncs compete Friday at Lander and Saturday at the Riverton Invitational before breaking for the holidays.
Fick said the group made “a great splash.” He probably would have had another qualifying time in the 100 free, missing by about .10 when his goggles came loose.
“There’s a goal to be in all eight (individual events), but I’m not very good at the breaststroke,” Fick said. “I’ll probably get seven.”
Powell Triangular
Teams: 1) Powell 375; 2) Worland 364; Cody 286.
Cody Individuals
200-yard medley relay: 4) Cody (Max Peters, Anbo Yao, Joseph Killpack, Bradley Fick), 2 minutes, 5.66 seconds; 8) Cody (Trevor Freyder, Ian Graham, TC Hansen, Ethan Hope), 2:22.72. 200 freestyle: 2) Fick, 2:08.97; 7) Peter Kim, 2:36.68; 9) Dillon Romero, 2:48.05; 10) Hope, 2:59. 200 individual medley: 4) Killpack, 2:38.95; 6) Yao, 2:46.48; 8) Hansen, 2:59.91. 50 freestyle: 1) Freyder, 27.88; 3) Peters, 28.67; 4) Daniel Allen, 30.34; 9) Tanner Barton, 32.95; 11) Kyle Graham, 33.78; 14) Andrew Thomas, 46.99. 1-meter diving: 1) Porter Laing, 157.00; 100 butterfly: 2) Yao, 1:07.17; 4) Killpack, 1:09.80. 100 freestyle: 4) Joren Vipperman, 1:02.76; 5) Laing, 1:03.90; 9) Andrew Eissinger, 1:07.74; 10) Barton, 1:12.76; 13) I. Graham, 1:16.04. 500 freestyle: 3) Fick, 6:11.87; 7) Freyder, 7:46.05; 8) Hope, 8:18.60. 200 freestyle relay: 5) Cody (Laing, Vipperman, Barton, I. Graham), 2:05.08; 6) Cody (Romero, Kim, Allen, K. Graham), 2:08.28. 100 backstroke: 8) Peters, 1:17.58; 9) Vipperman, 1:25.90; 12) Eissinger, 1:28.01; 14) Kim, 1:39. 100 breaststroke: 4) Hansen, 1:21.09; 9) I. Graham, 1:37:76. 400 freestyle relay: 3) Cody (Fick, Yao, Laing, Killpack), 4:09.08.
Cody Invitational
Cody Individuals
200 medley relay: 3) Cody (Peters, Killpack, Yao, Romero), 2:13.44. 200 freestyle: 2) Killpack, 2:18.65; 4) Eissinger, 2:48.98; 5) Hansen, 2:54.37; 6) K. Graham, 3:16.40. 200 individual medley: 3) Fick, 2:32.98; 6) Peters, 3:18.58. 50 freestyle: 3) Freyder, 27.14; 4) Vipperman, 28.14; 5) Kim, 29.97; 6) Romero, 30.41; 7) Allen, 30.58; 8) Barton, 32.39; 10) Helaman Hansen, 38.86; 12) Thomas, 43.93. 1-meter diving: 2) Laing, 1:58.05.
100 butterfly: 2) Fick, 1:06.28; 4) Yao, 1:15.43. 100 freestyle: 2) Vipperman, 1:03.22; 5) TC Hansen, 1:10.68; 6) Eissinger, 1:11.60; 7) Hope, 1:13.44; 8) I. Graham, 1:18.53; 9) K. Graham, 1:21.04; 13) Thomas, 1:55.04. 500 freestyle: 3) Killpack, 6:21.37; 4) Kim, 7:34.96. 200 freestyle relay: 2) Cody (Fick, Yao, Laing, Romero) 1:54.77; 3) Cody (Killpack, TC Hansen, Hope, Freyder), 1:58.23. 100 backstroke: 2) Peters, 1:19.27; 6) Allen, 1:32.36; 7) Freyder, 1:34.44; 8) Hope, 1:40.80; 9) Romero, 1:47.12; 10) Barton, 1:47.77. 100 breaststroke: 4) Yao, 1:25; 5) Laing, 1:32.53. 400 freestyle relay: 2) Cody (Fick, Eissinger, Vipperman, Laing), 4:30.59; 4) Cody (I. Graham, Barton, Kim, Peters), 5:13.02.
