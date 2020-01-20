A month into the season, the Cody boys freshman basketball team is 3-1.
“We’re playing good defense, but we need to quit fouling so much and rebound better,” coach Mike Thompson said. “Our offense will come as we get going.”
The Broncs won two of its games at the Lovell Tournament to open the season.
Cody defeated Lovell 49-38. Jack Schroeder had 16 points, Kamden Niemann 10, Matt Nelson seven, and Trey Thomasson and Keegan Hensely six.
The Broncs then lost to Rocky Mountain 49-33. Schroeder finished with nine, Luke Wagner and Niemann six, and Robby Porter five.
“Rocky Mountain is a good team,” Thompson said. “They played well and our shots didn’t fall.”
Cody then defeated Powell 60-35. Niemann finished with 12, Porter 11, Luke Talich and Nelson eight, and Tade Geving and Hensley six.
In it’s first game back from break, the Broncs defeated Powell 42-37 on Jan. 6. Niemann had 18 points, Nelson seven, and Ben Reinker and Schroeder five.
