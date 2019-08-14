Cody golf and tennis don’t wait for the start of the school year to start competing.
Both teams started practicing Monday and golf opens in the Park County Shootout, held 1 p.m. Thursday at the Powell Golf Club and Friday at Olive Glenn Golf Club. Tennis begins competition Aug. 20 at the Cody Tennis Complex at 11 a.m. against Rock Springs, 2 p.m. against Green River.
Football and cross country open practice at 12:01 a.m. Monday under the stadium lights. Other fall sports also start Monday.
