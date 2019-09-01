Junior Riley Smith covered the 5K Billings Invitational course in 18 minutes, 26.26 seconds Friday to place second and lead the Cody girls cross country to a third-place team finish in the opening meet of the season.
Senior Owen Preston was the Broncs' top individual finisher in fifth place with a time of 16:17.93. As a team the Cody boys placed ninth.
There were 13individuals in the girls race competing for 17 full teams, plus representatives of 10 others. The boys field included 267 runners from 21 full teams and eight partial teams.
Senior Baylee Stafford finished ninth in 19:34.
