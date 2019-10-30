The Meeteetse volleyball team is ready for serious business.
The Lady Longhorns prepped for the 1A regionals last week by sweeping St. Stephens 25-14, 25-13, 25-8 and Ten Sleep 25-8, 25-11, 25-9.
That left Meeteetse with a 22-3-2 overall record, 8-0 in conference, and winner of all but one set during the entire league season.
“I feel like this year we’re on a high note,” junior Sammy May said. “We were all happy with the outcome of our conference games. Our games were only lasting an hour.”
Regional play begins Friday in Riverton.
“All the girls’ hard work this season comes down to the next couple of weeks,” coach Kelsey Scolari said. “This weekend is where it really counts. The biggest thing for these girls is to stay confident and aggressive enough to execute offensively.”
Last season, the Longhorns finished 24-9. Wildly optimistic, they fizzled at regionals and did not advance to the state tournament.
Most of the players experienced that disappointment and wish to make up for it.
“We’re going into it knowing we do have the skill,” said Abby May, Sammy’s twin sister. “We have way more experience than last year. I think we know we can do it.”
After two straight seasons of elite play – and winning two regular-season tournaments this year – this group has seen everything. There have rarely been letdowns leading to defeats and even the few losses have been educational, and close ones, as well.
The Longhorns were not all aware they had captured every set but one during the conference season, certainly a sign of dominance.
“That’s surprising,” said senior Bryce Salzman. “I think we played very well (against St. Stephens and Ten Sleep). “It’s nice going into the weekend.”
How the Longhorns fare in Riverton determines the payoff on whether or not there also will be a trip to state in Casper.
“We’re older and more mature and we’re all more confident,” Salzman said. “We’re really eager to go.
